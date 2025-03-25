Best Health Care Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, healthcare, healthcare provider, and medical. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org.
Boston, MA, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best healthcare websites in the world as part of their 29th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 86 industries, including healthcare, healthcare provider, medical, medical equipment, biotechnology and pharmaceutical websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for Healthcare websites to enter to be judged is May 30, 2025.
"Recognition is key to excellence, especially in the fiercely competitive healthcare web development landscape, where numerous organizations stand out for their digital endeavors," remarked William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "With the ongoing evolution of the healthcare sector, the significance of maintaining a robust online footprint cannot be overstated. Healthcare websites, known for their substantial content and effective copywriting, play a critical role in positioning these organizations as reliable medical authorities. Historically, these platforms have been praised by our judges for their user-friendly design and ease of navigation. The WebAward Competition presents a valuable platform for healthcare websites to gain external validation and demonstrate their dedication to educating and engaging patients."
Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Health Care category is judged against other healthcare sites and then against an overall standard of excellence.
All entrants in the healthcare category receive essential feedback comparing their specific scores to their industry’s averages. Additionally, they can get direct feedback from the WebAward’s panel of expert judges on their web development projects.
Winners of a WebAward in the health care category will also receive:
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· Social media posts for your company and personal feeds
· A highlight for your resume.
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
· Unlimited bragging rights
Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various health care categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.
Winners of the Best Health Care Web Site include:
· 2024 – Modea for Vanderbilt Health Website
· 2023 – Modea for Nemours Children's Health Website Redesign
· 2022 - Patients & Purpose for What is Hep Delta?
· 2021 – Living Online for INTELICARE WEB DESIGN PROVIDING PEACE OF MIND
· 2020 – Forum One for County Health Rankings
· 2019 - Spectrum Health for Spectrum Health Beat
· 2018 – Harley Therapy Platform Ltd for HarleyTherapy.com - Everyone needs a therapist
· 2017 – Shawnee Mission Health, hippo, c2b solutions & Canister Studio for MyHealthKC.com
· 2016 – IPG Marketing Team for IPG.com Website Re-Design
· 2015 – Ha Design Studio for Trainer Rx
· 2014 - Corcept Therapeutics & Heartbeat Ideas for Cushing's Connection
· 2013 – Incubate for Shire: HealTogether
· 2012 - Cyber-Duck Ltd for London Cardiovascular Clinic
· 2011 – Siren Interactive for Diagnosing Acute Intermittent Porphyria
· 2010 - Bridge Worldwide for Prilosec OTC - The Official Sponsor of You
Winners of the Best Health Care Provider Web Site include:
· 2024 – 8AM Creative for Austin Urology Institute - A Center of Excellence in Advanced Urologic Procedures
· 2023 – WSI for Mybodymoon
· 2022 - Etna Interactive for Amélie Specialized Aesthetics
· 2021 – WSI for DR. JONATHAN CHA
· 2020 - Capital Caring Health Marketing & Communications for Capital Caring Health Corporate Website
· 2019 – Primacy for The University of Kansas Health System Website
· 2018 – ParaMed Inc. & tbk Creative for Utilizing the Web to Achieve HR Recruitment Success
· 2017 – Scorpion for Ashley County Medical Center
· 2016 – SapientNitro & Harken Health for Harken Health Public Site
· 2015 – Scorpion for Good Samaritan Hospital
· 2014 – Christiana Care Health System for Christiana Care News
· 2013 – Concord Hospital and Geonetric for Concord Hospital Website
· 2012 - Acodez IT Solutions for Mother Dental Super Speciality Clinic
· 2011 – St. Louis Children's Hospital for St. Louis Children's Hospital
· 2010 - Resurrection Health Care for Resurrection Health Care
Healthcare Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2025 Best Healthcare Website and other medical-related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.
The sponsorship of the 2025 WebAwards comes from leading organizations PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks them for their dedicated commitment to the online marketing community at large.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Healthcare Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2025 Best Healthcare Website and other medical-related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.
Contact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
