Popular Hospitality Design firm has rebranded to "stantonic - Lifestyle Design"
Chicago, IL, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stantonic, a leading Chicago-based interior design and procurement firm, announced today that it is officially dropping the company name, “STANTON Interior Concepts” from the brand, effective immediately. This rebranding enables the organization to further diversify its portfolio without the constraints of a strong name association, while also enhancing brand clarity and consistency directed towards the expansive hospitality sector.
“We are confident that this rebranding serves the best interests of both our company and our clients.” says President of Stantonic, Loren Stanton. “It is essential to allow for future development as a firm while refining and refreshing our current branding initiatives. We are incredibly excited to further evolve and broaden the scope of our expertise under our new name. This new identity reflects who we are today and where we’re headed tomorrow.”
Since its establishment in 2001, Stantonic has consistently focused on designing environments that cater specifically to the requirements of their clients, ultimately improving the experiences of both managers and end users. Reflecting the organization’s dedication to advancement, the rebranding initiative supports the firm’s continuous objective to strengthen these endeavors while facilitating collaboration and promoting growth.
The revised name and refreshed brand aesthetic signify the company's acknowledgment of its founder while firmly establishing its presence in the contemporary market as it continues to evolve beyond its origins in Chicago. This transformation illustrates the leadership's commitment to distinctly defining the brand and conveying its ongoing initiatives within the hospitality design industry.
Stantonic, recognized as a leading design firm in the Midwest, upholds its commitment to delivering exceptional design that fosters connections among individuals. While the firm has undergone a name change, it steadfastly adheres to its core principles, maintaining a dedication to design that transforms collaborative and creative energy into physical spaces that evoke emotional resonance and invite people to engage.
Stantonic is a Chicago based Interior Design firm with over 20 years’ experience in the Hospitality Design sector. Stantonic has delivered award-winning design projects across the US, from high-profile restaurants and nightclubs to large-scale multifamily communities with a focus on designing beautiful spaces that connect people.
Press/Media/PR Contact
· Briana Mercado – Brand Ambassador
briana@stantonic.com
312.243.1117ph
www.stantonic.com
