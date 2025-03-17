Forward Edge-AI’s Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor Advances U.S. National Security & Cyber Defense with Successful Launch on Rogue Space Systems’ OTP-2 Mission
Revolutionizing AI-Driven Cybersecurity for Space Communications to Strengthen America’s Technological Edge
San Antonio, TX, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a critical step towards fortifying U.S. national security and advancing government efficiency, Forward Edge-AI proudly announces the successful launch of its Isidore Quantum® Space Communications Security (COMSEC) aboard Rogue Space Systems’ Orbital Test Platform-2 (OTP-2) mission. This mission, launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-13 rideshare, marks a pivotal milestone in integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and next-generation defense technologies to protect America’s assets in space.
Sponsored by AFWERX, the Department of the Air Force (DAF) innovation arm, Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor is a groundbreaking, quantum-resistant encryption technology designed to counteract cyber threats and secure satellite communications for government and defense operations. Its protocol-free encryption, small size, low weight, and power consumption (SWaP), and AI-driven real-time threat detection ensure superior protection against classical cyber incursions and emerging quantum computer vulnerabilities. This technology directly supports national defense by fortifying America’s critical infrastructure and space-based operations against foreign adversaries. AFWERX is powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF.
“In today’s high-threat environment, we must ensure that America leads in AI-driven cybersecurity, especially in space,” said Eric Adolphe, CEO of Forward Edge-AI. “Isidore Quantum® is Commercial National Security Algorithms (CNSA) 2.0 suite compliant, and designed to secure our defense networks, allowing U.S. military and intelligence agencies to operate with the highest level of confidence and efficiency.”
The United States prioritizes military readiness, technological superiority, and government efficiency, and Forward Edge-AI’s participation in the OTP-2 mission directly supports these goals. To ensure mission alignment, Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor development activities were guided by the Maryland Air National Guard, 275th Cyberspace Operations Squadron. Our academic partner, Sam Houston State University, was tasked with cyber defense evaluation and testing. Forward Edge-AI enhances U.S. military cyber resilience with AI-powered threat detection, boosts government efficiency through real-time AI-driven decision-making, and promotes America’s space dominance by securing military communications. Additionally, Forward Edge-AI reduces reliance on foreign technology by advancing domestic AI and cybersecurity innovation, ensuring American sovereignty over critical infrastructure and national security assets in space.
Ross Coffman, President of Forward Edge-AI, emphasized the mission’s strategic significance: "Q-Day will usher in a new and unsettling reality—one where every aspect of our digital lives will be compromised. This launch makes Isidore Quantum the first post-quantum solution to secure information on land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace."
The OTP-2 mission is a strategic testbed for next-generation defense applications, including a Scalable Compute Platform (SCP) for edge computing, experimental propulsion systems, and advanced optical sensors.
About Forward Edge-AI
Forward Edge-AI is an American leader in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity solutions dedicated to protecting critical infrastructure, defense systems, and national security. The company’s AI-driven innovations empower military and government agencies to stay ahead of cyber threats and operational challenges.
About Rogue Space Systems Corporation
Rogue Space Systems Corporation is committed to strengthening the industrialization of space. It offers logistics services, autonomous operations, and space-based security solutions.
Media Contact
Eric Adolphe
Forward Edge-AI, Inc.
For more information about Forward Edge-AI and its products, please visit https://forwardedge.ai/.
Securing Space Infrastructure with Quantum-Resistant Cryptography
The U.S. National Institutes of Science and Technology (NIST) initiated a Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) program in 2016. The U.S. government is mandating their agencies to harden critical networks against quantum-computer vulnerabilities before 2027.
