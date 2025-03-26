MyInnerGenius Launches PICCASSO® at SHRM Talent 2025: a smarter approach to career matching and workforce readiness
At the SHRM Talent Conference in Nashville, MyInnerGenius® announced the release of a new version of PICCASSO®, a career-matching tool designed to improve workforce readiness and help individuals find careers where they can thrive. Many career seekers struggle to identify roles that align with their interests and changing industry demands. PICCASSO® addresses this challenge by providing fast, personalized career recommendations that connect people to opportunities aligned to their passions.
How PICCASSO® works
PICCASSO® answers three key questions for career seekers:
Which careers align with my interests?
Which careers will I find fulfilling?
Which careers should I explore further?
With a five-minute online quiz, PICCASSO® provides immediate, personalized results that help individuals make informed career choices. The tool also benefits organizations by matching candidates to the ideal roles within a company or geographic region, improving placement rates and long-term retention.
What makes PICCASSO® different?
Traditional career interest tools often focus on broad categories, leaving gaps in how recommendations translate into real-world job opportunities. PICCASSO® goes further by offering:
Personalized career paths: Instead of generic career suggestions, PICCASSO® tailors recommendations based on individual interests and work preferences, helping people identify fulfilling, sustainable career options.
Targeted occupation matching: Organizations and workforce centers can integrate PICCASSO® with their job databases or the careers in a community, ensuring that individuals are directed toward roles that are available and aligned with their skills.
Workforce readiness and retention: By helping people find careers where they fit best, PICCASSO® increases engagement and reduces turnover for employers.
Proven benefits for career seekers and organizations
PICCASSO® has demonstrated measurable improvements in workforce outcomes:
30% higher job satisfaction and long-term career stability.
30% reduction in turnover, boosting retention for employers and training programs.
10X increase in career choice predictions.
6X more likely to experience happiness at work.
Expert insights on PICCASSO®
“Employers and workforce centers need more than just job placement tools—they need solutions that help people connect with careers that fit who they are,” said Melissa Sadler, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships for Workforce & CTE Economic Workforce Development at JobReady by LearningMate. “PICCASSO® is fast and easy to use, and it gives both individuals and organizations the insights they need to make better career decisions.”
Denise Leaser, President of MyInnerGenius, said: “Career seekers and workforce professionals shouldn’t have to rely on guesswork. PICCASSO® provides a simple, structured way to match people with careers they can enjoy and succeed in, while also ensuring that employers and workforce centers are placing candidates in the right roles.”
Bringing clarity to career exploration
PICCASSO® offers a streamlined, data-driven approach to career exploration. By incorporating modern career dimensions and adapting to changes in the labor market, it provides a clearer, more practical path for individuals and organizations to navigate the evolving workforce landscape.
Schedule a PICCASSO® demonstration today to see how it can support career exploration and workforce development. Visit MyInnerGenius for more information.
About MyInnerGenius®
MyInnerGenius® develops career-matching solutions that help individuals discover their strengths and align with careers that suit them best. By leveraging data-driven insights, MyInnerGenius® connects talent to the right roles, supporting long-term career success.
About SHRM
SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, provides expertise and resources for HR professionals worldwide. Its mission is to advance workplace practices and help organizations build stronger, more effective teams.
Media Contact:
David Leaser
Vice President, MyInnerGenius®
310-621-2319
david@myinnergenius.com
Watch the PICCASSO® Video: https://youtu.be/ZQ06O5Cv46U
Images: https://greatbiztools.box.com/s/h933ipwo1svih9dp0ld5961g78fu9rpl
