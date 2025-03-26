MyInnerGenius Launches PICCASSO® at SHRM Talent 2025: a smarter approach to career matching and workforce readiness

At the SHRM Talent Conference in Nashville, MyInnerGenius® announced the release of a new version of PICCASSO®, a career-matching tool designed to improve workforce readiness and help individuals find careers where they can thrive. Many career seekers struggle to identify roles that align with their interests and changing industry demands. PICCASSO® addresses this challenge by providing fast, personalized career recommendations that connect people to opportunities aligned to their passions.