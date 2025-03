Junk Shot Brings Tech-Enabled Junk Removal Services to Chicago

Chicago, IL, March 31, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Junk Shot, a national junk removal franchise with 26 locations across the U.S., has launched its Chicago operations under local owner Aloyosius Howard , The company combines mobile app scheduling with a focus on environmentally responsible disposal methods.Service FeaturesThe Chicago location will provide:-Same-day pickup scheduling through a proprietary mobile app.-Digital documentation of disposed items.-Service coverage for residential and commercial clients citywide."Chicago deserves waste solutions that fit their schedules," said Howard, a longtime Chicago resident. "Our app streamlines booking, and we’re committed to keeping reusable items out of landfills."Sustainability FocusJunk Shot reports its national network recycles or donates over 70% of collected materials. The Chicago team has established partnerships with local recycling centers and charitable organizations to maintain these practices.Expansion DetailsHoward selected Junk Shot based on its community believes. "Chicago’s density and sustainability goals make it an ideal market for our model," stated Junk Shot President Sherrod Hunter.Special Launch Offer Download the Junk Shot app today and use code CHICARES for $10 off your first cleanout.