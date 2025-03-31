Junk Shot Brings Tech-Enabled Junk Removal Services to Chicago
Spring cleaning in Chicago just got smarter with Junk Shot, the innovative junk removal service that combines cutting-edge technology with its C.A.R.E. promise—Convenience (easy app booking), Affordability (best prices with Chicago’s largest trucks), Reporting (digital job documentation), and Environmentally friendly disposal (70%+ recycled or donated). Led by local owner Alo Howard and backed by 26 franchises nationwide, Junk Shot brings same-day, stress-free cleanouts to the Windy City.
Chicago, IL, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Junk Shot, a national junk removal franchise with 26 locations across the U.S., has launched its Chicago operations under local owner Aloyosius Howard, The company combines mobile app scheduling with a focus on environmentally responsible disposal methods.
Service Features
The Chicago location will provide:
-Same-day pickup scheduling through a proprietary mobile app.
-Digital documentation of disposed items.
-Service coverage for residential and commercial clients citywide.
"Chicago deserves waste solutions that fit their schedules," said Howard, a longtime Chicago resident. "Our app streamlines booking, and we’re committed to keeping reusable items out of landfills."
Sustainability Focus
Junk Shot reports its national network recycles or donates over 70% of collected materials. The Chicago team has established partnerships with local recycling centers and charitable organizations to maintain these practices.
Expansion Details
Howard selected Junk Shot based on its community believes. "Chicago’s density and sustainability goals make it an ideal market for our model," stated Junk Shot President Sherrod Hunter.
Special Launch Offer
Download the Junk Shot app today and use code CHICARES for $10 off your first cleanout.
Franchise Opportunities Available
Contact
Brenda Hummel
813-593-0657
junkshotapp.com
