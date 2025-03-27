National DigiFoundry and Mizzle Launch Innovation Sandbox for Blockchain, AI, and Web3 Research
National DigiFoundry and Mizzle will deploy a global decentralized innovation sandbox, enabling NDF members to test, build, and scale next-generation digital asset technologies in a secure, scalable, and sovereign environment. National Science Foundation funded DAO plans to play a significant role in advancing the US Blockchain Roadmap by convening a national network of academic, industry, and government partners to accelerate innovation across key sectors of the digital economy.
This collaboration creates a first-of-its-kind testbed for academic researchers, government technologists, and industry innovators exploring the frontiers of blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized computing, and Web3 applications. Hosted on Mizzle’s robust, infrastructure, the sandbox offers unparalleled access to composable tools, cloud resources, and compute power designed for experimentation and commercialization.
"As a NSF-funded technology incubator, NDF is at the forefront of blockchain-driven advancements that impact critical industries, including healthcare, advanced manufacturing, supply chain management, energy, transportation, dynamic contracting, and Web 3.0-related services,” said Kevin Jackson, National DigiFoundry Operations Executive. “Mizzle accelerates our mission to deploy transformative technologies into the federal government. The NDF is now well positioned to play a significant role in advancing the US Blockchain Roadmap.”
Scalable, Secure, and Sovereign Digital Applications, Built on Decentralization
The Mizzle-powered sandbox offers:
• Decentralized Cloud Compute & Storage: Distributed infrastructure for permissionless hosting, deployment, and scaling.
• Blockchain Development Toolkits: Support for Ethereum-compatible smart contracts, zero-knowledge proofs, and on-chain AI models.
• Federated Learning & Edge AI: Privacy-preserving machine learning pipelines running across geographies and nodes.
• Multicloud Interoperability: Integration with leading providers including AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Oracle, and Mizzle-native clusters.
• Tokenization & Digital Asset Frameworks: Resources to develop and test token economies, NFT platforms, and dynamic digital identities.
• Cybersecurity & Compliance Modules: Built-in tools for data governance, access control, and auditability across jurisdictional boundaries.
“Mizzle’s infrastructure ensures that experimentation and deployment are resilient, scalable, and compliant with the decentralized ethos of Web3 and the operational requirements of real-world applications,” says Arjun Mishra, Founder & Director at Mizzle.
Catalyzing the Next Wave of Digital Transformation
This partnership builds on recent milestones in NDF’s mission. In a landmark development, the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) was awarded an Early-Concept Grants for Exploratory Research (EAGER) grant by the NSF to explore blockchain’s role in boosting government efficiency and reducing operational costs.
“This is about more than technology—it’s about enabling meaningful digital transformation across public and private sectors,” added Jackson. “With Mizzle, we’re laying the groundwork for an inclusive, decentralized digital economy rooted in open science, trustworthy data, and dynamic autonomy.”
By integrating real-world challenges and future-facing technologies, NDF and Mizzle aim to redefine how digital infrastructure is built, governed, and used—from smart energy systems to AI-powered supply chains and beyond. Join the digital asset revolution by completing a membership form at https://www.DigiFoundry.org/register/ .
About National DigiFoundry
The National DigiFoundry (NDF) is a National Science Foundation-funded technology incubator advancing the research, development, and deployment of secure, interoperable blockchain and digital asset technologies. NDF convenes a national network of academic, industry, and government partners to accelerate innovation across key sectors of the digital economy.
About Mizzle
Mizzle is a decentralized, AI-enabled infrastructure provider that powers trustless cloud computing and Web3-native development. By offering programmable, distributed resources and next-generation tooling, Mizzle empowers builders and researchers to create scalable, secure, and sovereign digital applications.
Kevin Jackson
571-294-1020
https://www.digifoundry.org
National DigiFoundry Support to US National Digital Asset Leadership Strategy
The National DigiFoundry (NDF) is a strategic initiative supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation, dedicated to advancing innovation in the application of blockchain and digital asset technologies in supply chain, healthcare, financial services and many other business processes.