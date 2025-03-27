National DigiFoundry and Mizzle Launch Innovation Sandbox for Blockchain, AI, and Web3 Research

National DigiFoundry and Mizzle will deploy a global decentralized innovation sandbox, enabling NDF members to test, build, and scale next-generation digital asset technologies in a secure, scalable, and sovereign environment. National Science Foundation funded DAO plans to play a significant role in advancing the US Blockchain Roadmap by convening a national network of academic, industry, and government partners to accelerate innovation across key sectors of the digital economy.