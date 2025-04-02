Qryptonic Unveils Q-Strike™ 5.1 for Rapid Quantum Vulnerability Testing

Qryptonic LLC unveils Q-Strike™ 5.1, a quantum-enabled penetration testing platform that discovers cryptographic vulnerabilities in under 72 hours. With over 300 flaws identified across finance, healthcare, technology, and legal sectors, Q-Strike™ carries a $1M guarantee and aligns with NIST guidelines. A limited-time Quantum Readiness Snapshot is available, ensuring organizations stay ahead of looming quantum threats.