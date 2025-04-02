Qryptonic Unveils Q-Strike™ 5.1 for Rapid Quantum Vulnerability Testing
Qryptonic LLC unveils Q-Strike™ 5.1, a quantum-enabled penetration testing platform that discovers cryptographic vulnerabilities in under 72 hours. With over 300 flaws identified across finance, healthcare, technology, and legal sectors, Q-Strike™ carries a $1M guarantee and aligns with NIST guidelines. A limited-time Quantum Readiness Snapshot is available, ensuring organizations stay ahead of looming quantum threats.
Miami, FL, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Qryptonic LLC today announced the availability of Q-Strike™ 5.1, its latest quantum-enabled penetration testing platform designed to uncover real-world cryptographic weaknesses in under 72 hours. The new release introduces expanded reporting capabilities, verified threat simulation metrics, and a limited-time complimentary Quantum Readiness Snapshot for qualified enterprises.
According to internal Qryptonic data, over 300 vulnerabilities were discovered during Q-Strike trials in the financial, healthcare, technology, and legal sectors, underscoring the urgency of shoring up defenses as quantum computing advances. Preliminary industry comparisons suggest that standard penetration tests identify half as many vulnerabilities in a similar timeframe, highlighting
Q-Strike’s deeper visibility into encryption flaws. Q-Strike™ 5.1 addresses these risks by proactively simulating potential attacks that could compromise traditional RSA, ECC, and hybrid encryption methods.
“Q-Strike 5.1 demonstrates our commitment to providing immediate and verifiable quantum security insights,” said Jason Nathaniel Ader, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Qryptonic. “With this platform, organizations can see exactly where they’re vulnerable, prioritize fixes, and take meaningful steps toward post-quantum readiness.”
Industry analysts affirm the demand for practical quantum security testing over purely theoretical assessments.
“We strongly encourage organizations to begin planning for the transition to post-quantum cryptography as soon as possible,” said Dustin Moody, a mathematician at NIST leading the agency’s PQC standardization efforts. “A proactive approach now will help ensure that sensitive data remains protected when large-scale quantum computing becomes a reality.”
Q-Strike™ 5.1 also carries a $1 Million Guarantee*, reflecting Qryptonic’s confidence in identifying at least one critical vulnerability or exploitable weakness during each engagement. The platform includes:
72-hour white-box cryptographic testing that integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructures
Detailed remediation roadmaps aligned with NIST and GDPR guidelines
Multi-layered cryptographic analysis covering RSA, ECC, and emerging PQC algorithms
Executive dashboards summarizing key findings and potential business impacts
For a limited time, qualified organizations can request a no-cost Quantum Readiness Snapshot to gauge their risk exposure. Details are available at www.qryptonic.com/contact.
In addition, a press kit featuring high-resolution images, executive headshots, and short demo clips of Q-Strike™ in action can be requested from the media contact below.
About Qryptonic
Qryptonic LLC is a specialized cybersecurity firm focused on permanent post-quantum readiness. Founded by experts in cryptography and emerging threat intelligence, the company provides actionable solutions that help enterprises adapt to—and thrive in—the impending quantum era. Qryptonic’s offerings are used worldwide in finance, legal, and critical infrastructure, ensuring consistent protection against evolving adversaries.
Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.qryptonic.com for guarantee details. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Qryptonic and Q-Strike are trademarks of Qryptonic LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
According to internal Qryptonic data, over 300 vulnerabilities were discovered during Q-Strike trials in the financial, healthcare, technology, and legal sectors, underscoring the urgency of shoring up defenses as quantum computing advances. Preliminary industry comparisons suggest that standard penetration tests identify half as many vulnerabilities in a similar timeframe, highlighting
Q-Strike’s deeper visibility into encryption flaws. Q-Strike™ 5.1 addresses these risks by proactively simulating potential attacks that could compromise traditional RSA, ECC, and hybrid encryption methods.
“Q-Strike 5.1 demonstrates our commitment to providing immediate and verifiable quantum security insights,” said Jason Nathaniel Ader, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Qryptonic. “With this platform, organizations can see exactly where they’re vulnerable, prioritize fixes, and take meaningful steps toward post-quantum readiness.”
Industry analysts affirm the demand for practical quantum security testing over purely theoretical assessments.
“We strongly encourage organizations to begin planning for the transition to post-quantum cryptography as soon as possible,” said Dustin Moody, a mathematician at NIST leading the agency’s PQC standardization efforts. “A proactive approach now will help ensure that sensitive data remains protected when large-scale quantum computing becomes a reality.”
Q-Strike™ 5.1 also carries a $1 Million Guarantee*, reflecting Qryptonic’s confidence in identifying at least one critical vulnerability or exploitable weakness during each engagement. The platform includes:
72-hour white-box cryptographic testing that integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructures
Detailed remediation roadmaps aligned with NIST and GDPR guidelines
Multi-layered cryptographic analysis covering RSA, ECC, and emerging PQC algorithms
Executive dashboards summarizing key findings and potential business impacts
For a limited time, qualified organizations can request a no-cost Quantum Readiness Snapshot to gauge their risk exposure. Details are available at www.qryptonic.com/contact.
In addition, a press kit featuring high-resolution images, executive headshots, and short demo clips of Q-Strike™ in action can be requested from the media contact below.
About Qryptonic
Qryptonic LLC is a specialized cybersecurity firm focused on permanent post-quantum readiness. Founded by experts in cryptography and emerging threat intelligence, the company provides actionable solutions that help enterprises adapt to—and thrive in—the impending quantum era. Qryptonic’s offerings are used worldwide in finance, legal, and critical infrastructure, ensuring consistent protection against evolving adversaries.
Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.qryptonic.com for guarantee details. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Qryptonic and Q-Strike are trademarks of Qryptonic LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Contact
Qryptonic Inc.Contact
Jessica Gold
954-694-2300
www.qryptonic.com
Jessica Gold
954-694-2300
www.qryptonic.com
Categories