Young Readers Edition of Supernavigators Unveils Wonders of the Animal Kingdom and Inspires Wayfinding
The newly adapted and dynamically illustrated edition of David Barrie’s acclaimed book on animal navigation inspires young readers to connect with the natural world.
Miami, FL, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- How do sea turtles cross entire oceans without getting lost? How do sweat bees navigate through the forest in near-total darkness? How do animals perform feats of wayfinding far beyond human capability? Author and Royal Institute of Navigation fellow David Barrie shares these answers with young readers in "Supernavigators: How Animals Find Their Way (Illustrated Young Readers Edition)," to be published by Tra Publishing on April 8, 2025.
David Barrie’s eponymous first edition—hailed as “immensely entertaining” (Sunday Times), “just astonishing” (New York Times Book Review), and a “must-read” (Publishers Weekly)—was awarded the Nautilus Gold Award and Sunday Times Best Book of the Year.
Newly adapted by Rebecca Stefoff, author of more than two hundred books on science and history, this dynamically illustrated edition showcases the unique navigation skills of more than a dozen animals, providing readers ages 8–12 with cutting-edge insight into animal intelligence from acclaimed animal behaviorists and Nobel Prize-winning scientists.
Illustrations and informative graphics by artist Qu Lan translate complex scientific concepts into an accessible experience and immerse readers in a fascinating cast of characters: dung beetles that steer by the light of the Milky Way, sharks that detect electromagnetic fields, ants that track their steps, and bees that use the sun as a compass.
"The underlying message of this book is that we humans belong to the natural world. To live well and flourish, we must not only preserve the wonders that nature has bestowed upon us, but also recognize how deeply we depend on them,” writes Barrie. “So it’s time to open our eyes and ears, to sniff the air, to immerse ourselves again in the world of nature—to learn the language our ancestors once spoke: the language of the earth.”
Although humans have invented tools like GPS to fix our position in the world, "Supernavigators" urges budding scientists, nature lovers, and young explorers to close the distance between us and nature. "Supernavigators" will be distributed globally through Simon & Schuster and is available through major retailers and the Tra Publishing website.
Supernavigators: How Animals Find Their Way (Illustrated Young Readers Edition) / by David Barrie, adap. by Rebecca Stefoff, & illus. by Qu Lan / April 8, 2025 / Hardcover / $24.99 / 64 pages / 9.5 x 12 inches / 978-1962098137
David Barrie’s eponymous first edition—hailed as “immensely entertaining” (Sunday Times), “just astonishing” (New York Times Book Review), and a “must-read” (Publishers Weekly)—was awarded the Nautilus Gold Award and Sunday Times Best Book of the Year.
Newly adapted by Rebecca Stefoff, author of more than two hundred books on science and history, this dynamically illustrated edition showcases the unique navigation skills of more than a dozen animals, providing readers ages 8–12 with cutting-edge insight into animal intelligence from acclaimed animal behaviorists and Nobel Prize-winning scientists.
Illustrations and informative graphics by artist Qu Lan translate complex scientific concepts into an accessible experience and immerse readers in a fascinating cast of characters: dung beetles that steer by the light of the Milky Way, sharks that detect electromagnetic fields, ants that track their steps, and bees that use the sun as a compass.
"The underlying message of this book is that we humans belong to the natural world. To live well and flourish, we must not only preserve the wonders that nature has bestowed upon us, but also recognize how deeply we depend on them,” writes Barrie. “So it’s time to open our eyes and ears, to sniff the air, to immerse ourselves again in the world of nature—to learn the language our ancestors once spoke: the language of the earth.”
Although humans have invented tools like GPS to fix our position in the world, "Supernavigators" urges budding scientists, nature lovers, and young explorers to close the distance between us and nature. "Supernavigators" will be distributed globally through Simon & Schuster and is available through major retailers and the Tra Publishing website.
Supernavigators: How Animals Find Their Way (Illustrated Young Readers Edition) / by David Barrie, adap. by Rebecca Stefoff, & illus. by Qu Lan / April 8, 2025 / Hardcover / $24.99 / 64 pages / 9.5 x 12 inches / 978-1962098137
Contact
Tra PublishingContact
Jessica Faroy
305-209-7286
trapublishing.com
Note to editors: PDF, high-resolution images and author interviews are available upon request.
Jessica Faroy
305-209-7286
trapublishing.com
Note to editors: PDF, high-resolution images and author interviews are available upon request.
Categories