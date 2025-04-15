LCOE.ai Announces Acquisition of PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology
LCOE.ai, a leader in AI-powered asset management software, has acquired PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology and Velo Solar. This strategic move strengthens our ability to integrate data from multiple systems, helping renewable energy asset owners, investors, and service providers prioritize key operational actions that drive efficiency, financial returns, and sustainability.
Atlanta, GA, April 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LCOE.ai, a leader in AI-powered portfolio and asset management software, today announced its acquisition of PowerEnfo, an innovative energy monitoring and reporting platform developed by Empower Energy Technology and solar EPC company Velo Solar.
This strategic acquisition advances LCOE.ai’s mission to deliver comprehensive, data‑driven software solutions to optimize renewable energy portfolios and meet evolving carbon neutrality and revenue goals for asset owners, investors, independent power producers (IPPs), and O&M service providers.
Key Benefits of the Acquisition:
Integrated Intelligence & Asset Management: PowerEnfo’s purpose‑built asset management capabilities will enhance LCOE.ai’s advanced analytics and AI workflows, offering end‑to‑end visibility across the renewable asset lifecycle. The integration enables the aggregation of data from various systems into a unified platform.
Holistic Project Data to Prioritize Focus: The combined platform prioritizes budget and operational efforts by highlighting the most impactful asset management and O&M actions—empowering teams to strategically allocate resources to enhance performance, reliability, and financial returns.
Expanded Market Reach & Capabilities: Leveraging LCOE.ai’s data aggregation and AI-driven analytics, the combined platform will scale software solutions across commercial & industrial (C&I) distributed generation customers, corporate clients, and multi‑site portfolios—enabling continuous integration of new data sources and advanced insights for optimized asset performance.
Enhanced Customer Experience: LCOE.ai will enhance PowerEnfo’s decades of experience with its software, product development, and AI capabilities, creating a more cohesive and customer-focused experience.
As part of the acquisition, LCOE.ai’s integrated offering will continue to power Velo Solar’s EPC and O&M businesses, allowing Velo Solar to focus on its core offerings and expertise as the solar industry–and renewables, at large–continue to evolve rapidly.
“Obviously with AI the landscape is evolving quickly, and once we got to know the LCOE.ai team, it became clear that combining PowerEnfo’s deep understanding of customer challenges with LCOE.ai’s data and AI capabilities is a winning combination,” said Mark Bell, founder and CEO of Empower Energy Technology. “This partnership will help us scale and deliver a more integrated and strategic offering to our customers.”
Daryl Lu, CEO of LCOE.ai, said, "Our tight collaboration with the Velo Solar team has shown us how closely our values and cultures align—we share a passion for addressing the everyday faced by renewable asset owners. Together, we will empower customers to make smarter decisions, achieve stronger financial returns, and succeed in their sustainability initiatives."
“We are one step closer to building the leading AI solution to drive better utilization of complex performance and financial data to optimize financial performance and enhance reporting and communications for leading solar companies,” said Gregg Freishtat, Executive Chairman of LCOE.ai.
The integration of PowerEnfo into LCOE.ai will take place over the coming months, during which both companies will work closely to ensure service continuity, data security, and a seamless customer experience.
Empower Energy Technology and Velo Solar will maintain their focus on core operations, benefitting from a dedicated software platform led by experts in big data, analytics, and AI.
About LCOE.ai
LCOE.ai provides an intelligence layer over operational and business systems for distributed generation asset portfolios. By aggregating data from DAS/SCADA systems, work orders, and financial sources into a secure cloud application, LCOE.ai simplifies communications, investor reporting, and prioritization of C&I projects. Its secure cloud platform enables asset owners, investors, IPPs, EPCs, and O&M providers to concentrate resources on high‑impact actions that drive operational performance, financial returns, and sustainable growth. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.lcoe.ai.
About PowerEnfo
PowerEnfo, a product of Empower Energy Technology and sister company Velo Solar, delivers specialized monitoring and intelligence solutions for renewable energy asset owners, energy managers, and service providers. PowerEnfo’s platform provides actionable insights that enhance efficiency, reliability, and revenue generation. Learn more at www.powerenfo.com.
Media Contact
info@lcoe.ai
This strategic acquisition advances LCOE.ai’s mission to deliver comprehensive, data‑driven software solutions to optimize renewable energy portfolios and meet evolving carbon neutrality and revenue goals for asset owners, investors, independent power producers (IPPs), and O&M service providers.
Key Benefits of the Acquisition:
Integrated Intelligence & Asset Management: PowerEnfo’s purpose‑built asset management capabilities will enhance LCOE.ai’s advanced analytics and AI workflows, offering end‑to‑end visibility across the renewable asset lifecycle. The integration enables the aggregation of data from various systems into a unified platform.
Holistic Project Data to Prioritize Focus: The combined platform prioritizes budget and operational efforts by highlighting the most impactful asset management and O&M actions—empowering teams to strategically allocate resources to enhance performance, reliability, and financial returns.
Expanded Market Reach & Capabilities: Leveraging LCOE.ai’s data aggregation and AI-driven analytics, the combined platform will scale software solutions across commercial & industrial (C&I) distributed generation customers, corporate clients, and multi‑site portfolios—enabling continuous integration of new data sources and advanced insights for optimized asset performance.
Enhanced Customer Experience: LCOE.ai will enhance PowerEnfo’s decades of experience with its software, product development, and AI capabilities, creating a more cohesive and customer-focused experience.
As part of the acquisition, LCOE.ai’s integrated offering will continue to power Velo Solar’s EPC and O&M businesses, allowing Velo Solar to focus on its core offerings and expertise as the solar industry–and renewables, at large–continue to evolve rapidly.
“Obviously with AI the landscape is evolving quickly, and once we got to know the LCOE.ai team, it became clear that combining PowerEnfo’s deep understanding of customer challenges with LCOE.ai’s data and AI capabilities is a winning combination,” said Mark Bell, founder and CEO of Empower Energy Technology. “This partnership will help us scale and deliver a more integrated and strategic offering to our customers.”
Daryl Lu, CEO of LCOE.ai, said, "Our tight collaboration with the Velo Solar team has shown us how closely our values and cultures align—we share a passion for addressing the everyday faced by renewable asset owners. Together, we will empower customers to make smarter decisions, achieve stronger financial returns, and succeed in their sustainability initiatives."
“We are one step closer to building the leading AI solution to drive better utilization of complex performance and financial data to optimize financial performance and enhance reporting and communications for leading solar companies,” said Gregg Freishtat, Executive Chairman of LCOE.ai.
The integration of PowerEnfo into LCOE.ai will take place over the coming months, during which both companies will work closely to ensure service continuity, data security, and a seamless customer experience.
Empower Energy Technology and Velo Solar will maintain their focus on core operations, benefitting from a dedicated software platform led by experts in big data, analytics, and AI.
About LCOE.ai
LCOE.ai provides an intelligence layer over operational and business systems for distributed generation asset portfolios. By aggregating data from DAS/SCADA systems, work orders, and financial sources into a secure cloud application, LCOE.ai simplifies communications, investor reporting, and prioritization of C&I projects. Its secure cloud platform enables asset owners, investors, IPPs, EPCs, and O&M providers to concentrate resources on high‑impact actions that drive operational performance, financial returns, and sustainable growth. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.lcoe.ai.
About PowerEnfo
PowerEnfo, a product of Empower Energy Technology and sister company Velo Solar, delivers specialized monitoring and intelligence solutions for renewable energy asset owners, energy managers, and service providers. PowerEnfo’s platform provides actionable insights that enhance efficiency, reliability, and revenue generation. Learn more at www.powerenfo.com.
Media Contact
info@lcoe.ai
Contact
LCOE.ai, Inc.Contact
Daryl
678-221-4358
lcoe.ai
Daryl
678-221-4358
lcoe.ai
Categories