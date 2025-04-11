Childress Ink Client Abbie Dunn Launches "Dunn Did It Productions," a New Venture in TV and Film
Acclaimed author, screenwriter, and producer Abbie Dunn launched Dunn Did It Productions, a dynamic new television and film production company committed to bold storytelling and compelling content.
New York, NY, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With a career that spans dozens of TV and film projects — both on screen and behind the scenes — Dunn brings a wealth of industry experience and creative vision to this exciting new chapter.
Intentionally shifting her focus from acting to prioritize writing and producing, Dunn founded Dunn Did It Productions to develop original stories for television and film that reflect diverse voices and fresh perspectives. Her multifaceted background as a screenwriter, producer, author, and performer gives her a unique lens through which to champion innovative, character-driven narratives.
“I’ve always been passionate about storytelling — whether in front of the camera or
behind it,” said Abbie Dunn, Founder and CEO of Dunn Did It Productions. “Launching this company is the next natural step in my creative journey. I’m excited to create a space where unique voices can thrive and unforgettable stories can be told.”
Kim Childress, Dunn’s literary agent and Founder of Childress Ink, shared: “I saw
Abbie’s talent right away through her writing. She’s a gifted storyteller with a rare ability to write brilliantly across genres. Beyond her prolific talent, she’s a true go-getter—driven, creative, and constantly pushing boundaries. It’s no surprise she’s now leading her own production company.”
Producer Robert Velo of RV Motion Pictures, one of Dunn’s key collaborators, shared his enthusiasm: “Abbie is a brilliant and dynamic talent. From our very first meeting, I knew she was someone I wanted to collaborate with.”
Sonia Rockwell, Founder and CEO of Rockwell Media Partners and founder of Asteria, added: “Abbie’s quick wit is a force of nature. She has this incredible ability to turn a moment into something sharp, funny, and unforgettable. Dunn Did It Productions is going to reflect that brilliance.”
Dunn Did It Productions is dedicated to developing and producing projects that push creative boundaries and spark meaningful conversations. Dunn’s mission is to collaborate with both emerging talent and established creators to deliver impactful, entertaining, and relevant content across multiple genres. With a vision to entertain and transport audiences into another world — offering an escape from the everyday stresses of life — the company aims to make people laugh, cry, think, and feel deeply connected to the stories they experience. She is partnered with Velo, Rockwell, and Jason Egenberg, Founder and CEO of Tiny Riot Entertainment, and is currently developing multiple projects that promise to captivate audiences.
The company is already in early development on its inaugural slate of projects, with additional announcements expected later this year.
For more information about Abbie Dunn and Dunn Did It Productions, please visit
DunnDidItProductions.com.
About
Dunn Did It Productions: Founded in 2025 by author, screenwriter, and producer Abbie Dunn, Dunn Did It Productions is a bicoastal television and film production company. With a mission to deliver innovative and emotionally resonant content, the company is committed to elevating original storytelling and amplifying diverse voices in the entertainment industry. Learn more at AbbieDunnWrites.com. (Logo design by Emily Axsom, www.emilyaxsom.com.)
Childress Ink: Publishing product development, championing authors to become their best PR reps. Founded by award-winning editor and author, Kim Childress. Learn more at ChildressInk.com.
About
Childress Ink, LLCContact
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
