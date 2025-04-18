Maven Advisory Unveils New Brand Identity and Partners with FedFis to Empower Early-Stage FinTech Founders
Maven Advisory has launched a new brand identity and is partnering with FedFis to help early-stage fintech founders build smarter go-to-market strategies. Led by Angi Milano and powered by FedFis data, Maven Advisory delivers strategic guidance and real-time insights to support sustainable growth and avoid common startup pitfalls.
Chicago, IL, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maven Advisory is excited to announce the launch of its social media rebrand, with a new website coming soon. The refreshed brand reflects Maven’s continued focus on guiding early-stage fintech startups toward sustainable growth by helping founders avoid the most common pitfalls in the industry.
Led by financial services veteran Angi Milano and powered by FedFis data, Maven Advisory is set to enable startups to build stronger go-to-market strategies with confidence.
With more than 15 years of experience in financial services and fintech, Angi has mastered the art of blending sales strategies with efficient project management. Her impressive track record of developing successful go-to-market plans, nurturing key accounts, and closing revenue-driving partnerships along with the most comprehensive and accurate fintech banking data in the U.S., positions Maven Advisory to offer the kind of deep, actionable guidance that makes a tangible difference for founders.
“FinTech startups often stumble on the same obstacles: lack of clarity, poor sales foundations, and rushed strategies,” said Angi Milano, Founder of Maven Advisory. “With our rebranding and incorporating FedFis data, we are ready to equip founders with reliable market intel and actionable insights. Together, we’re helping them make smarter decisions, create stronger go-to-market strategies, and build truly sustainable businesses.”
Maven Advisory will integrate hard data, powered by FedFis, on fintech, banking and technology providers into its educational content and consulting playbooks. This precise, real-time information enables emerging FinTech ventures to solidify their sales and marketing foundations and focus on sustainable growth.
“We’re excited to team up with Maven Advisory as they guide new FinTech players,” said Tanner Mayo, President at FedFis. “Our data empowers industry players with a clear understanding of the financial ecosystem, and Angi’s expertise ensures that they can effectively enter the market with confidence. It’s a winning combination that supports both innovation and responsible growth in the industry.”
By combining Maven Advisory’s hands-on approach and FedFis’ data intelligence, early-stage FinTech founders are better positioned than ever to navigate a competitive marketplace with informed, strategic decisions.
About Maven Advisory
Maven Advisory is devoted to helping early-stage FinTech startups avoid common pitfalls by focusing on sustainable growth. Founded by Angi Milano, the company offers educational content and go-to-market strategies designed to help founders establish strong sales and marketing foundations. For more information, visit mavenadvisory.co.
About FedFis
FedFis builds data solutions for the U.S. Banking and FinTech industry. Blending public datasets (Call Report Financials, Branch, Demographics, &, Contact Data, etc.) with proprietary FedFis datasets (FinTegration Ecosystem©, FinTech Analytics©, FinTegraphics©), and then applying advanced data science techniques, FedFis can deliver intelligent insights that represent Financial Institution and FinTech Data in its most brilliant form. That same database powers the Bankers Helping Bankers (BHB) Network including The BaaS Association and The BHB Fund, as well as FinTech Cowboys and The FedFis Roundup, which is the live in person event where the networking happens. We have the most complete end-to-end ecosystem for community bank-supportive technology companies. For more information, visit FedFis.com.
Media Contact
Rachel Hernandez
Rachel@FedFis.com
Led by financial services veteran Angi Milano and powered by FedFis data, Maven Advisory is set to enable startups to build stronger go-to-market strategies with confidence.
With more than 15 years of experience in financial services and fintech, Angi has mastered the art of blending sales strategies with efficient project management. Her impressive track record of developing successful go-to-market plans, nurturing key accounts, and closing revenue-driving partnerships along with the most comprehensive and accurate fintech banking data in the U.S., positions Maven Advisory to offer the kind of deep, actionable guidance that makes a tangible difference for founders.
“FinTech startups often stumble on the same obstacles: lack of clarity, poor sales foundations, and rushed strategies,” said Angi Milano, Founder of Maven Advisory. “With our rebranding and incorporating FedFis data, we are ready to equip founders with reliable market intel and actionable insights. Together, we’re helping them make smarter decisions, create stronger go-to-market strategies, and build truly sustainable businesses.”
Maven Advisory will integrate hard data, powered by FedFis, on fintech, banking and technology providers into its educational content and consulting playbooks. This precise, real-time information enables emerging FinTech ventures to solidify their sales and marketing foundations and focus on sustainable growth.
“We’re excited to team up with Maven Advisory as they guide new FinTech players,” said Tanner Mayo, President at FedFis. “Our data empowers industry players with a clear understanding of the financial ecosystem, and Angi’s expertise ensures that they can effectively enter the market with confidence. It’s a winning combination that supports both innovation and responsible growth in the industry.”
By combining Maven Advisory’s hands-on approach and FedFis’ data intelligence, early-stage FinTech founders are better positioned than ever to navigate a competitive marketplace with informed, strategic decisions.
About Maven Advisory
Maven Advisory is devoted to helping early-stage FinTech startups avoid common pitfalls by focusing on sustainable growth. Founded by Angi Milano, the company offers educational content and go-to-market strategies designed to help founders establish strong sales and marketing foundations. For more information, visit mavenadvisory.co.
About FedFis
FedFis builds data solutions for the U.S. Banking and FinTech industry. Blending public datasets (Call Report Financials, Branch, Demographics, &, Contact Data, etc.) with proprietary FedFis datasets (FinTegration Ecosystem©, FinTech Analytics©, FinTegraphics©), and then applying advanced data science techniques, FedFis can deliver intelligent insights that represent Financial Institution and FinTech Data in its most brilliant form. That same database powers the Bankers Helping Bankers (BHB) Network including The BaaS Association and The BHB Fund, as well as FinTech Cowboys and The FedFis Roundup, which is the live in person event where the networking happens. We have the most complete end-to-end ecosystem for community bank-supportive technology companies. For more information, visit FedFis.com.
Media Contact
Rachel Hernandez
Rachel@FedFis.com
Contact
Maven AdvisoryContact
Angi Milano
847-530-2025
www.mavenadvisory.com
Angi Milano
847-530-2025
www.mavenadvisory.com
Categories