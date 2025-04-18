Maven Advisory Unveils New Brand Identity and Partners with FedFis to Empower Early-Stage FinTech Founders

Maven Advisory has launched a new brand identity and is partnering with FedFis to help early-stage fintech founders build smarter go-to-market strategies. Led by Angi Milano and powered by FedFis data, Maven Advisory delivers strategic guidance and real-time insights to support sustainable growth and avoid common startup pitfalls.