Intertwined Unveils "Stronger Together" Promotion, Providing Free Personal Finance and Budgeting Curriculum and Simulations for K-12 and Higher Education Institutions

Intertwined just launched free access to their award-winning personal finance curriculum, budgeting simulator, and more - for the entire 2025-2026 school year. As financial pressures mount across K-12 and higher education, they're offering support where schools need it most. The initiative removes financial barriers by offering immediate, no-cost access to their core educational tools, supporting schools with flexible solutions and measurable classroom impact.