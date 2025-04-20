Intertwined Unveils "Stronger Together" Promotion, Providing Free Personal Finance and Budgeting Curriculum and Simulations for K-12 and Higher Education Institutions
Intertwined just launched free access to their award-winning personal finance curriculum, budgeting simulator, and more - for the entire 2025-2026 school year. As financial pressures mount across K-12 and higher education, they're offering support where schools need it most. The initiative removes financial barriers by offering immediate, no-cost access to their core educational tools, supporting schools with flexible solutions and measurable classroom impact.
Evansville, IN, April 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In response to unprecedented financial challenges impacting educational institutions nationwide, Intertwined is proud to announce the launch of its “Stronger Together” promotion. Designed for the 2025-2026 school year, this freemium model offers K-12 and higher education institutions a risk-free opportunity to access Intertwined’s industry-leading educational tools at no cost, helping schools navigate federal funding cutbacks–including recent ESSER fund losses–and increasing fiscal mandates.
Empowering Classrooms Amid Fiscal Uncertainty
As schools face heightened budget pressures, Intertwined’s initiative is focused on eliminating financial hurdles while reinforcing its longstanding commitment to quality, innovation, and equitable access. “We developed this model to ensure educators receive the tools they need promptly and without financial concerns,” said Kerry Ao, Founder and CEO of Intertwined.
“In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, where students need quality financial literacy education now more than ever to thrive in an uncertain world, our award-winning platform delivers instant, practical benefits through enhanced classroom engagement and measurable improvements in learning outcomes.”
Driven by Community Insight and Educational Necessity
Acknowledging the tough decisions that school administrators must make, Intertwined has crafted the “Stronger Together” promotion to offer full, immediate access to its core resources–with the flexibility to upgrade later.
"Intertwined's generous offer demonstrates its commitment to seeing students succeed and makes at least one students-first decision easier for schools," said Pat Heck, founder of Motivating Systems, the creators of PBIS Rewards (now part of Navigate360).
Key Promotion Features
1. No-Cost Trial: Enjoy a one-year, full-access trial to Intertwined’s Core Features—featuring the Personal Finance Curriculum, Budget Simulator, and an array of teacher resources—with unlimited educator and student accounts completely for free.
2. Collaborative Learning: Join a live training webinar each semester and contribute insights that will directly shape future updates and enhancements.
3. Premium Pathway: For just $5 per student per year, unlock advanced tools, including the Stock Market Simulator and exciting new entrepreneurship content set to debut in Fall 2025.
4. Loyalty Incentive: Schools that actively engage during the trial period will be rewarded with a 25% lifetime discount on all services starting in the 2026–2027 school year.
Seize the Opportunity
With a registration deadline of May 31, 2025, this limited-time promotion offers schools much more than complimentary access—it provides a strategic head start in building resilient, forward-thinking classrooms that can thrive in today’s challenging education climate. Claim Here: https://www.intertwinedfinance.com/stronger-together-promotion
About Intertwined
Intertwined's mission is to empower learners to navigate their financial futures with confidence. We achieve this by delivering engaging, AI-powered financial education solutions that personalize and gamify the learning experience, making financial literacy accessible and impactful for K–12 schools, higher education institutions, and communities nationwide. By bridging theory and practice, we ignite entrepreneurial mindsets, foster lifelong financial competence and champion economic equity for all.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Kerry Ao
contact@intertwinedfinance.com
www.intertwinedfinance.com
