Clubhouse International Hosts Global Initiative to Raise Critical Funds and Awareness for the Clubhouse Approach to Recovery
New York, NY, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Clubhouse Giving Day™, a global initiative dedicated to supporting mental health recovery through the Clubhouse Model, will take place on May 1, rallying communities across the world to raise awareness and essential funding for Clubhouses — community-based centers that offer people living with mental illness opportunities for friendship, employment, education, and access to services in a caring and safe environment.
Organized by Clubhouse International, this opportunity offers the global Clubhouse network an easy, fun way to promote their local programs and to fundraise together on a dedicated day. It is an effective way to raise visibility of the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation and highlight how it transforms individual lives and communities. Since its inception, the event has raised nearly $1 million to support participating Clubhouses and Clubhouse International.
Why Support Clubhouse International? One person in 25 will experience a serious mental illness, such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, in their lifetime. There are simply not enough resources for everyone with a mental illness who needs support. The mission of Clubhouse International is to help change that.
Members of the Clubhouse network are able to fulfill their potential and achieve a sense of belonging, dignity, and self-worth through the proven Clubhouse approach that includes help with employment, education, wellness and more. Today, approximately 110,000 people living with mental illness worldwide have access to a Clubhouse.
Starting a Clubhouse can take years. Clubhouse International is here to help; the organization is currently working with nearly 60 Startup groups in development in 13 countries. In the past 18 months, Clubhouse International has supported 36 new Clubhouses in joining the Clubhouse network.
They invite you to spread the word about Clubhouse Giving Day and to make a contribution. Follow them on social media and visit Clubhouse Giving Day to learn how you can support Clubhouse International in its mission to provide recovery opportunities to more people living with mental illness.
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating its proven recovery model into community-based approaches to mental health care worldwide.
Clubhouse International coordinates and connects a global network of Clubhouses that are based on the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation which is recognized by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based approach to recovery. Today, there are 370+ Clubhouses operating in 32 countries that work to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programming. There is no health without mental health.
Media inquiries:
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications, Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org | (716) 302-4307
