MindScape Retreat Releases Landmark Case Study Showing 70% Average Symptom Improvement in Parkinson’s Patients Following Ibogaine Treatment in Mexico

MindScape Retreat in Cozumel, Mexico has released a groundbreaking case study showing a 70% average improvement in Parkinson’s symptoms following a 14-day ibogaine therapy program. Among 30 patients, 52% symptom relief was seen by Day 4, with further gains by Day 14. A quarter of participants who continued microdosing post-retreat maintained or improved results. The therapy, using Ibogaine HCl and TA, showed strong safety and potential neuroregenerative benefits via GDNF activation.