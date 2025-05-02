MindScape Retreat Releases Landmark Case Study Showing 70% Average Symptom Improvement in Parkinson’s Patients Following Ibogaine Treatment in Mexico
MindScape Retreat in Cozumel, Mexico has released a groundbreaking case study showing a 70% average improvement in Parkinson’s symptoms following a 14-day ibogaine therapy program. Among 30 patients, 52% symptom relief was seen by Day 4, with further gains by Day 14. A quarter of participants who continued microdosing post-retreat maintained or improved results. The therapy, using Ibogaine HCl and TA, showed strong safety and potential neuroregenerative benefits via GDNF activation.
Miami, FL, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MindScape Retreat, a pioneer in clinical psychedelic therapy programs, has released the results of a transformative case series evaluating the safety and efficacy of a 14-day ibogaine treatment program for Parkinson’s disease. The findings suggest that ibogaine, a naturally occurring psychoactive alkaloid, may offer disease-modifying benefits in PD through its unique neuroregenerative properties.
The study tracked 30 patients with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease (PD), ranging in age from 45 to 72, who attended the retreat’s specialized ibogaine protocol between January and April 2025. Most were at Hoehn & Yahr stage 2–3, with moderate motor symptoms despite optimized conventional therapy.
Key Findings from the Case Study
- 52% average symptom relief was recorded within the first 3–4 days, following several days of titrated ibogaine therapy.
- By Day 14, the average symptom reduction had reached 70%, with improvements observed in gait, bradykinesia, tremor, and muscle rigidity.
- 25% of participants who continued low-dose microdosing (5–10 mg Ibogaine TA, 2–3 times per week) post-retreat experienced further improvement or maintained peak function at the 2-month follow-up.
- No serious adverse events occurred. Side effects were mild and included nausea (40%), temporary dizziness (20%), and transient insomnia (15%).
Program Design and Protocol
The 14-day program utilized Ibogaine HCl and Ibogaine TA, administered in twice-daily doses (75–150 mg in the morning; 50–75 mg in the afternoon), adjusted based on each patient’s response. Patients received:
- Personalized ibogaine dosing under 24/7 medical monitoring
- Daily UPDRS assessments (Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale)
- Electrocardiogram (EKG) and vital sign monitoring
- Supplementary therapies including guided physical therapy, meditation, nutritional support, and optional 5-MeO-DMT integration sessions
Treatment emphasized neuroplastic repair over mere symptom masking. Ibogaine and its active metabolite noribogaine are believed to upregulate Glial Cell Line-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF) – a protein shown in research to promote dopaminergic neuron survival and regrowth, potentially reversing PD pathology.
Patient Outcomes: Restored Function and Mobility
One standout case involved a 62-year-old male who arrived wheelchair-bound with severe bradykinesia and freezing of gait. By Day 4, he was walking with a cane. By Day 13, he was independently mobile for over 30 meters and able to board a plane home using only minor assistance. His motor score improved by 61%, and his family described the transformation as “nothing short of miraculous.”
Across the cohort:
Gait and balance scores improved by 85%
Bradykinesia improved by 70%
Rigidity reduced by 65%
Tremor severity dropped by 60%
Most patients also reported enhanced mood, sleep quality, and cognitive clarity, reflecting the broad neurochemical modulation provided by noribogaine.
Implications and Future Directions
According to MindScape’s medical team, these results suggest ibogaine may represent a new frontier in neurorestorative therapies for Parkinson’s disease. Unlike standard dopamine-replacement drugs, ibogaine targets upstream mechanisms of disease progression, potentially slowing neurodegeneration.
“This is more than symptom control it’s about restoring function. The evidence of sustained improvement and the role of neurotrophic support from ibogaine is compelling,” said Dr. Calderon, Medical Director at MindScape Retreat.
MindScape plans to submit this case study for peer-reviewed publication and is currently coordinating a prospective observational follow-up study with academic partners to monitor long-term outcomes, including dopamine function and disease progression rates over 12+ months.
About MindScape Retreat
MindScape Retreat is a medically licensed psychedelic wellness center in Cozumel, Mexico, specializing in integrative ibogaine therapy for addiction, depression, trauma, and neurodegenerative conditions. The center offers evidence-based, physician-supervised programs combining plant medicine with clinical diagnostics, therapeutic integration, and long-term aftercare.
MindScape Retreat
Email: info@mindscaperetreat.com
Ibogaine Treatment for Parkinsons
Case Study: https://www.mindscaperetreat.com/ibogaine-for-parkinsons-case-study
The study tracked 30 patients with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease (PD), ranging in age from 45 to 72, who attended the retreat’s specialized ibogaine protocol between January and April 2025. Most were at Hoehn & Yahr stage 2–3, with moderate motor symptoms despite optimized conventional therapy.
Key Findings from the Case Study
- 52% average symptom relief was recorded within the first 3–4 days, following several days of titrated ibogaine therapy.
- By Day 14, the average symptom reduction had reached 70%, with improvements observed in gait, bradykinesia, tremor, and muscle rigidity.
- 25% of participants who continued low-dose microdosing (5–10 mg Ibogaine TA, 2–3 times per week) post-retreat experienced further improvement or maintained peak function at the 2-month follow-up.
- No serious adverse events occurred. Side effects were mild and included nausea (40%), temporary dizziness (20%), and transient insomnia (15%).
Program Design and Protocol
The 14-day program utilized Ibogaine HCl and Ibogaine TA, administered in twice-daily doses (75–150 mg in the morning; 50–75 mg in the afternoon), adjusted based on each patient’s response. Patients received:
- Personalized ibogaine dosing under 24/7 medical monitoring
- Daily UPDRS assessments (Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale)
- Electrocardiogram (EKG) and vital sign monitoring
- Supplementary therapies including guided physical therapy, meditation, nutritional support, and optional 5-MeO-DMT integration sessions
Treatment emphasized neuroplastic repair over mere symptom masking. Ibogaine and its active metabolite noribogaine are believed to upregulate Glial Cell Line-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF) – a protein shown in research to promote dopaminergic neuron survival and regrowth, potentially reversing PD pathology.
Patient Outcomes: Restored Function and Mobility
One standout case involved a 62-year-old male who arrived wheelchair-bound with severe bradykinesia and freezing of gait. By Day 4, he was walking with a cane. By Day 13, he was independently mobile for over 30 meters and able to board a plane home using only minor assistance. His motor score improved by 61%, and his family described the transformation as “nothing short of miraculous.”
Across the cohort:
Gait and balance scores improved by 85%
Bradykinesia improved by 70%
Rigidity reduced by 65%
Tremor severity dropped by 60%
Most patients also reported enhanced mood, sleep quality, and cognitive clarity, reflecting the broad neurochemical modulation provided by noribogaine.
Implications and Future Directions
According to MindScape’s medical team, these results suggest ibogaine may represent a new frontier in neurorestorative therapies for Parkinson’s disease. Unlike standard dopamine-replacement drugs, ibogaine targets upstream mechanisms of disease progression, potentially slowing neurodegeneration.
“This is more than symptom control it’s about restoring function. The evidence of sustained improvement and the role of neurotrophic support from ibogaine is compelling,” said Dr. Calderon, Medical Director at MindScape Retreat.
MindScape plans to submit this case study for peer-reviewed publication and is currently coordinating a prospective observational follow-up study with academic partners to monitor long-term outcomes, including dopamine function and disease progression rates over 12+ months.
About MindScape Retreat
MindScape Retreat is a medically licensed psychedelic wellness center in Cozumel, Mexico, specializing in integrative ibogaine therapy for addiction, depression, trauma, and neurodegenerative conditions. The center offers evidence-based, physician-supervised programs combining plant medicine with clinical diagnostics, therapeutic integration, and long-term aftercare.
MindScape Retreat
Email: info@mindscaperetreat.com
Ibogaine Treatment for Parkinsons
Case Study: https://www.mindscaperetreat.com/ibogaine-for-parkinsons-case-study
Contact
MindScape RetreatContact
Dr. Omar Calderon
786-761-7729
mindscaperetreat.com/ibogaine-treatment-clinic
Dr. Omar Calderon
786-761-7729
mindscaperetreat.com/ibogaine-treatment-clinic
Categories