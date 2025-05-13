New Date: Waitlist Opens for Housing Programs in Chester County for First Time in Twelve Years
For the first time in 12 years, the Housing Authority of Chester County will reopen waitlists for Public Housing and Housing Choice Vouchers on May 15, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eligible residents can apply online at www.haccnet.org for access to affordable housing options. Early preparation is encouraged; submission does not guarantee housing but secures a spot in the applicant pool.
West Chester, PA, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For the first time in over a decade, the Housing Authority of the County of Chester (HACC) is reopening its waitlists for Public Housing and the Housing Choice Voucher Program for one day, beginning May 15, 2025, at 9 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. This marks a significant opportunity for eligible individuals and families in Chester County to access affordable housing support through two vital federal programs.
The Public Housing Program provides safe, affordable rental homes owned and managed by HACC. These units are located in communities throughout Chester County and are available to low-income families, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities.
The Housing Choice Voucher Program offers rental assistance that enables eligible participants to lease housing in the private market. Vouchers subsidize rent payments, allowing individuals and families to live in a home of their choice, provided the landlord accepts the program and the unit meets program requirements.
“This is a milestone moment for our community,” said Paul Diggs, Exec. Dir./CEO of the Housing Authority of the County of Chester. “After 12 years of limited access, reopening our waitlists allows us to serve more families and individuals who are in urgent need of safe, stable housing. We’re committed to ensuring equal access and supporting our residents on their path to housing security.”
The waitlist’s reopening comes at a critical time, as housing affordability remains a top concern for many Chester County residents.
Pat Bokovitz, Director of Chester County’s Department of Human Services, added: “This is an incredibly important step forward. Housing is foundational to health, education, and financial well-being. The reopening of the waitlists creates new opportunities for families and individuals to gain the support they need to thrive in Chester County.”
Applications for both programs will be accepted online beginning May 15, 2025, at 9 a.m., through the HACC website: www.haccnet.org. Accommodations will also be available for applicants who require assistance completing their application.
Important: Wait List will only be open for nine hours, May 15, 2025, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to prepare necessary documents in advance and apply early during the open enrollment period.
Important Notes for Applicants:
- Applicants may apply to one or both programs.
- There is no cost to apply.
- Submission does not guarantee immediate housing but places applicants in the pool for future housing opportunities.
- Applicants are encouraged to gather key documentation such as income information, IDs, and Social Security numbers for all household members.
For more information, eligibility guidelines, or assistance with the application process, please visit www.haccnet.org or call the HACC office at 610-436-9200.
About the Housing Authority of the County of Chester:
The Housing Authority of the County of Chester is committed to providing safe, decent, and affordable housing to low-income families, elderly residents, and persons with disabilities across Chester County. Through housing programs and community partnerships, HACC works to support stable and thriving communities.
Contact
Phoenix Rise PRContact
Steve Cox - President
484-410-6481
www.PhoenixRisePR.com
