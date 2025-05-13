New Date: Waitlist Opens for Housing Programs in Chester County for First Time in Twelve Years

For the first time in 12 years, the Housing Authority of Chester County will reopen waitlists for Public Housing and Housing Choice Vouchers on May 15, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eligible residents can apply online at www.haccnet.org for access to affordable housing options. Early preparation is encouraged; submission does not guarantee housing but secures a spot in the applicant pool.