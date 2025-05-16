Insurance Marketing Coalition Responds to DOJ Allegations: A Call for Perspective, Clarity, and Consumer-Centered Reform
Winter Garden, FL, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Following is a statement from Insurance Marketing Coalition in response to DOJ allegations:
The Insurance Marketing Coalition (IMC), representing ethical marketing leaders in the Health and Medicare insurance ecosystem, acknowledges the seriousness of the recent allegations raised by the Department of Justice regarding practices among certain carriers and digital marketing intermediaries. This moment demands more than reflection. It calls for education, clarity, and a fair understanding of how this market operates.
Most brokers and agents operate within a fragmented and highly restricted landscape. This is not a marketplace with open access or equal footing. The current regulatory framework allows carriers to select which brokers and agents can represent their products. At the same time, brokers must invest heavily in onboarding, compliance, and operational resources to represent even a single carrier. The result is a system where no participant enjoys a level playing field. The DOJ’s complaint assumes financial arrangements distort competition, but it overlooks the deeper constraints that are already built into the structure of this industry.
Second, the complaint seems to confuse the act of marketing with unethical behavior. We reject that assumption. Yes, brokers and agencies advertise. That is not improper. In a privatized system with overlapping coverage options and varying plan types, marketing plays a critical role in consumer awareness. Millions of Americans have gained knowledge of supplemental benefits because they saw an ad, spoke with a licensed agent, and received guidance tailored to their situation.
The reality is far more nuanced than the headlines suggest.
Benefit Awareness: Widespread outreach has helped more than half of eligible beneficiaries enroll in Medicare Advantage plans. These plans often offer benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing that traditional Medicare does not include.
Product Choice: While no broker can represent every plan, they are required to disclose what they do and do not offer. Many go beyond what’s required by helping consumers understand the range of options available in their area.
Human Support: Licensed agents and brokers speak with thousands of Americans each day. Many of those conversations do not result in a sale. Still, agents complete needs assessments, explain drug coverage, and help consumers understand provider networks and budget requirements. Unlike government-run call centers, our members offer real-time, personalized guidance without long waits or rushed answers.
During the most recent Annual Enrollment Period, this commitment became even more important. Several carriers made the decision to exit entire plan regions for 2025. In many cases, consumers were reassigned to different plans or left without coverage entirely. While official notices were sent, they were often overlooked. Brokers and agencies stepped in to help. Through advertising, outbound calls, and educational campaigns, they helped consumers understand what was changing and what actions they could take.
Yes, bad actors exist in every industry. Health insurance is no exception. The DOJ has identified examples that deserve scrutiny, but these examples are not the norm. To suggest that all brokers, agencies, and marketing organizations operate with disregard for ethics is inaccurate and unfair.
IMC continues to advocate for reforms that protect consumers, support independent brokers, and improve transparency. We encourage legislators and regulators to meet with us and learn how this market functions in practice. We believe that better understanding will lead to better policy.
Accountability is important. So is accuracy. And so is preserving the access, guidance, and service that millions of seniors depend on each year.
About IMC
The Insurance Marketing Coalition (IMC) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting ethical marketing practices in the Health and Medicare insurance industry. We represent a diverse community of agencies, brokers, and marketing organizations committed to consumer empowerment, informed choice, and transparent coverage support.
Rachel Honoway
Vice President, Insurance Marketing Coalition
press@imcorg.com
www.imcorg.com
The Insurance Marketing Coalition (IMC), representing ethical marketing leaders in the Health and Medicare insurance ecosystem, acknowledges the seriousness of the recent allegations raised by the Department of Justice regarding practices among certain carriers and digital marketing intermediaries. This moment demands more than reflection. It calls for education, clarity, and a fair understanding of how this market operates.
Most brokers and agents operate within a fragmented and highly restricted landscape. This is not a marketplace with open access or equal footing. The current regulatory framework allows carriers to select which brokers and agents can represent their products. At the same time, brokers must invest heavily in onboarding, compliance, and operational resources to represent even a single carrier. The result is a system where no participant enjoys a level playing field. The DOJ’s complaint assumes financial arrangements distort competition, but it overlooks the deeper constraints that are already built into the structure of this industry.
Second, the complaint seems to confuse the act of marketing with unethical behavior. We reject that assumption. Yes, brokers and agencies advertise. That is not improper. In a privatized system with overlapping coverage options and varying plan types, marketing plays a critical role in consumer awareness. Millions of Americans have gained knowledge of supplemental benefits because they saw an ad, spoke with a licensed agent, and received guidance tailored to their situation.
The reality is far more nuanced than the headlines suggest.
Benefit Awareness: Widespread outreach has helped more than half of eligible beneficiaries enroll in Medicare Advantage plans. These plans often offer benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing that traditional Medicare does not include.
Product Choice: While no broker can represent every plan, they are required to disclose what they do and do not offer. Many go beyond what’s required by helping consumers understand the range of options available in their area.
Human Support: Licensed agents and brokers speak with thousands of Americans each day. Many of those conversations do not result in a sale. Still, agents complete needs assessments, explain drug coverage, and help consumers understand provider networks and budget requirements. Unlike government-run call centers, our members offer real-time, personalized guidance without long waits or rushed answers.
During the most recent Annual Enrollment Period, this commitment became even more important. Several carriers made the decision to exit entire plan regions for 2025. In many cases, consumers were reassigned to different plans or left without coverage entirely. While official notices were sent, they were often overlooked. Brokers and agencies stepped in to help. Through advertising, outbound calls, and educational campaigns, they helped consumers understand what was changing and what actions they could take.
Yes, bad actors exist in every industry. Health insurance is no exception. The DOJ has identified examples that deserve scrutiny, but these examples are not the norm. To suggest that all brokers, agencies, and marketing organizations operate with disregard for ethics is inaccurate and unfair.
IMC continues to advocate for reforms that protect consumers, support independent brokers, and improve transparency. We encourage legislators and regulators to meet with us and learn how this market functions in practice. We believe that better understanding will lead to better policy.
Accountability is important. So is accuracy. And so is preserving the access, guidance, and service that millions of seniors depend on each year.
About IMC
The Insurance Marketing Coalition (IMC) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting ethical marketing practices in the Health and Medicare insurance industry. We represent a diverse community of agencies, brokers, and marketing organizations committed to consumer empowerment, informed choice, and transparent coverage support.
Rachel Honoway
Vice President, Insurance Marketing Coalition
press@imcorg.com
www.imcorg.com
Contact
Insurance Marketing CoalitionContact
Farzin Espahani or Rachel Honoway
801-707-7139
https://www.imcorg.com
Farzin Espahani or Rachel Honoway
801-707-7139
https://www.imcorg.com
Categories