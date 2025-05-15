Accurex Introduces BendingStudio XT for Seamless Integration and Advanced Workflow Automation in Tube Manufacturing
Accurex announces BendingStudio XT12, a cutting-edge software that automates and optimizes tube manufacturing. Seamlessly integrated with the 2025 TubeInspect system, XT12 enables real-time part correction, reduces waste, and ensures consistent quality. Supporting over 45 bender brands, it boosts efficiency in industries like aerospace, automotive, and eMobility.
Grand Rapids, MI, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Accurex is excited to announce the launch of BendingStudioXT, an advanced software solution designed to streamline tube bending processes and provide seamless integration with Accurex’s new 2025 TubeInspect system. BendingStudio XT transforms tube manufacturing workflows by enabling real-time correction and optimization of parts, reducing waste, and ensuring production consistency.
As manufacturers across various industries face growing pressure to improve speed, precision, and efficiency, BendingStudioXT delivers the tools needed to achieve tighter tolerances while maintaining high throughput. By integrating directly with CNC bending machines and providing automated feedback for correction, this innovative software simplifies the tube manufacturing process and enhances the return on investment (ROI) for manufacturers.
Key Features and Benefits:
• Real-Time Closed-Loop Integration: BendingStudioXT allows TubeInspect to seamlessly send real-time correction data to CNC bending machines, interacting with over 45 leading bender brands worldwide. This intelligent integration enables manufacturers to achieve perfect parts in just 1–3 automated correction loops, ensuring minimal waste and consistent quality.
• Automated Workflow Optimization: BendingStudioXT automates much of the process, cutting down on the need for manual intervention and reducing inspection times. It accelerates the validation of part tolerances and improves overall production efficiency, reducing the risk of errors and enhancing overall throughput.
• Intuitive Interface: The software is designed with an intuitive interface to ensure easy adoption by operators. Features like automated drill hole measurement, real-time feedback, and simplified display of measurement results allow operators to focus on optimizing production.
• Advanced Diagnostics and Feedback: With improved diagnostics and intelligent feedback, BendingStudioXT provides valuable insights to operators, helping them make informed decisions about part corrections in real time.
Applications Across Industries
BendingStudioXT is ideal for industries where precision and efficiency are critical, such as aerospace, automotive, and eMobility. Manufacturers of complex tube structures, including EV components like busbars and hairpins, can rely on BendingStudioXT for seamless workflow optimization and fast, accurate part correction.
“BendingStudioXT was developed to complement our 2025 TubeInspect system, creating an end-to-end solution that reduces errors and maximizes production output,” said Bill Mongon, President of Accurex. “This software is an integral part of our vision to transform tube manufacturing processes and help our customers stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.” accurexmeasure.com/tube-inspect/
Availability
The 2025 TubeInspect is now available for order through Accurex Measurement. For more information, visit https://accurexmeasure.com/tube-inspect/
Contact Information:
Jamie Brown
Marketing Specialist
Accurex Measurement
Email: info@accurexmeasure.com
Phone: (610) 544-1006
About Accurex
Accurex Measurement, based in Swarthmore, PA, provides optical measurement and inspection solutions to empower manufacturers to achieve exceptional quality and efficiency. With a focus on advanced metrology, visual inspection, and automation, Accurex continues to drive innovation in manufacturing.
