Accurex Introduces BendingStudio XT for Seamless Integration and Advanced Workflow Automation in Tube Manufacturing

Accurex announces BendingStudio XT12, a cutting-edge software that automates and optimizes tube manufacturing. Seamlessly integrated with the 2025 TubeInspect system, XT12 enables real-time part correction, reduces waste, and ensures consistent quality. Supporting over 45 bender brands, it boosts efficiency in industries like aerospace, automotive, and eMobility.