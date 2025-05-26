Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2026 Conference
17X MMA World Champion and undefeated, top 10 ranked professional Boxer Cris Cyborg will appear as a guest speaker at the 2026 Bitcoin conference.
Los Angeles, CA, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 17x MMMA Champion Cris Cyborg has been using her large social media platform to help promote Global Bitcoin adoption. Following her impressive win as a professional boxer against Precious Harris McCray as the Co Main Event of San Jose Fight Night, Cris Cyborg is now ranked top 10 in the world as an undefeated professional boxer.
Regarded as one of the top female fighters in all of combat sports, Cris Cyborg has been a spokesperson for Bitcoin technology. Cris Cyborg recently had this to say, "Bitcoin can provide financial freedom to millions of people around the world. It is technology that gives society a chance to save their hard earned money."
While Cris Cyborg and Bitcoin might not seem like an immediate match, Cris Cyborg has made guest speaking appearances at all of the Bitcoin conference events since 2021 and will be a featured speaker May 27-29th at the Bitcoin 2025 conference being held at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas Nevada.
Click Here For More information and tickets to Cris Cyborg's Bitcoin 2026 conference
Jerry McClane
657-293-5515
