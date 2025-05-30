6th Edition of Toronto Arab Film Festival Starts June 20
Toronto Arab Film Festival Returns June 20–29 with In-Person and Virtual Programming.
Toronto, Canada, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Toronto Arab Film Festival (TAF) is proud to announce its 2025 edition, taking place from June 20–29. This year’s festival offers a dynamic program of in-person film screenings, workshops, and filmmaker Q&As, as well as a virtual selection available to audiences across Canada.
TAF continues to champion Arab voices in cinema with a powerful slate of films from across the Arab world and diaspora. Toronto premieres include Seeking Haven for Mr. Rambo, Arzé, Back to Alexandria, Barzakh, and Aïcha.
The festival is also pleased to welcome a number of notable guests, including Palestinian-Canadian filmmaker Amber Fares, and Tunisian-Canadian filmmakers Mira Shaib and Kays Mejri, who will participate in select screenings and post-film discussions.
Each year, TAF presents four awards recognizing outstanding talent:
Nakheel Award for Best Feature Film (juried)
Juthour Award for Best Short Film (juried)
Qayqub Award for Best Canadian Short Film (juried)
Yamama Audience Choice Award for Best Short Film
Watch the official Festival trailer here: https://vimeo.com/1086177596
Tickets and passes are now on sale at arabfilm.ca. Attendees can choose from single tickets or discounted bundles and passes for the full experience.
The 2025 Toronto Arab Film Festival is made possible thanks to the generous support of our funders, sponsors, and community partners.
Funders: Ontario Government, Ontario Arts Council, Toronto Arts Council
Sponsors: Inspirit Foundation
Community Partners: University of Toronto Cinema Studies Institute, WIFT+, Workman Arts
For media inquiries, interview requests, or accreditation, please contact: media@arabfilm.ca
Stay up to date by following @torontoarabfilm on Facebook and Instagram, and sign up for their newsletter via arabfilm.ca.
Toronto Arab Film (TAF) is a non-profit organisation bringing films from and about the Arab world to Toronto audiences. TAF began in 2017 with the goal of addressing the lack of Arab representation in Toronto film programming. TAF has since grown into a multifaceted organisation that showcases the diversity of the Arab world and supports emerging Arab filmmakers, while building connections between the Arab and non-Arab community. TAF is ultimately rooted in a desire to reinstate a tradition that has been lost over time: coming together to watch films.
Mason Hatahet
+1 647-980-6733
www.arabfilm.ca
