Guided Particle Systems Unveils Vector: A Versatile, Accessible Maskless Photolithography Tool for 2D Electronics Research, Manufacturing, and Workforce Development
Pensacola, FL, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Guided Particle Systems, a leader in development of fabrication technologies, materials, and processes to achieve advances in system-level electronic packaging, scaling, and integration, today announced the launch of Vector, a groundbreaking compact maskless photolithography tool designed to accelerate 2D electronics manufacturing and empower the next generation of skilled professionals. Vector offers high precision maskless patterning capabilities at a fraction of the cost of traditional industrial systems, making advanced microfabrication accessible to product developers, manufacturers, schools, and innovators.
Vector is engineered to simplify complex patterning processes, enabling the creation of intricate circuits, repeating patterns, symbols, and grayscale images on an extensive array of substrates, including silicon, copper-coated FR4, ceramics, glass, and a wide variety of polymers, such as polyimides. Its intuitive user interface makes it ideal for both professional research environments and educational institutions.
"We developed Vector with a clear vision: to democratize access to advanced patterning technology," said David Fries, CEO of Guided Particle Systems. "The demand for skilled technicians and researchers in the semiconductor and electronics systems industries is rapidly growing. Vector directly addresses this need by providing an affordable, hands-on tool that equips users with the practical skills essential for Industry 4.0, while also offering researchers and companies a versatile platform for forming and creating features on surfaces for their precision applications."
Why Vector?
Vector stands out for its exceptional patterning capabilities combined with attractive cost-effectiveness. Its integrated user interface simplifies the design and execution of diverse patterns, from complex circuitry to creative designs, on a wide variety of materials and substrates. This versatility not only supports rapid research and development but also fosters a dynamic learning environment, enabling users to explore creative applications and develop critical human-machine interaction skills vital for modern work environments.
Key Performance Highlights of Vector:
Simple and Accessible User Interface: Designed for ease of use in both research and educational settings.
Versatile Patterning: Capable of producing circuits, repeating patterns (e.g., hexagons), symbols, and grayscale images on flat and complex curved surfaces.
Broad Substrate Compatibility: Patterns on silicon, copper-coated FR4, polymers, ceramics, glass, polyimides, and more.
Vector's broad application areas include:
Advanced Manufacturing: Maskless photolithography for semiconductors, microfabrication, material processing, and advanced packaging.
Biotechnology: Micro-fluidics, lab-on-a-chip devices, material production, and bio functional surfaces.
Chemistry: Photoreactive polymers, photoreactive organic substrates, light-based chemical reactions.
Surface Engineering & Shielding: Power systems, batteries, space & maritime electronics, biomimetics, electronic packaging & miniaturization.
Vector is available now. For more information, please visit https://gparticle.com
About Guided Particle Systems: Guided Particle Systems is an advanced technology research, development, and manufacturing company developing fabrication technologies, materials, and processes to achieve advances in system-level packaging, scaling, and integration for mobile/remote platforms in critical industries such as microelectronics, quantum, and space systems. We believe in empowering our customers with technology that fosters innovation and prepares the workforce for the challenges of tomorrow.
Contact:
sales@gparticle.com
850-542-7249
https://gparticle.com
Vector is engineered to simplify complex patterning processes, enabling the creation of intricate circuits, repeating patterns, symbols, and grayscale images on an extensive array of substrates, including silicon, copper-coated FR4, ceramics, glass, and a wide variety of polymers, such as polyimides. Its intuitive user interface makes it ideal for both professional research environments and educational institutions.
"We developed Vector with a clear vision: to democratize access to advanced patterning technology," said David Fries, CEO of Guided Particle Systems. "The demand for skilled technicians and researchers in the semiconductor and electronics systems industries is rapidly growing. Vector directly addresses this need by providing an affordable, hands-on tool that equips users with the practical skills essential for Industry 4.0, while also offering researchers and companies a versatile platform for forming and creating features on surfaces for their precision applications."
Why Vector?
Vector stands out for its exceptional patterning capabilities combined with attractive cost-effectiveness. Its integrated user interface simplifies the design and execution of diverse patterns, from complex circuitry to creative designs, on a wide variety of materials and substrates. This versatility not only supports rapid research and development but also fosters a dynamic learning environment, enabling users to explore creative applications and develop critical human-machine interaction skills vital for modern work environments.
Key Performance Highlights of Vector:
Simple and Accessible User Interface: Designed for ease of use in both research and educational settings.
Versatile Patterning: Capable of producing circuits, repeating patterns (e.g., hexagons), symbols, and grayscale images on flat and complex curved surfaces.
Broad Substrate Compatibility: Patterns on silicon, copper-coated FR4, polymers, ceramics, glass, polyimides, and more.
Vector's broad application areas include:
Advanced Manufacturing: Maskless photolithography for semiconductors, microfabrication, material processing, and advanced packaging.
Biotechnology: Micro-fluidics, lab-on-a-chip devices, material production, and bio functional surfaces.
Chemistry: Photoreactive polymers, photoreactive organic substrates, light-based chemical reactions.
Surface Engineering & Shielding: Power systems, batteries, space & maritime electronics, biomimetics, electronic packaging & miniaturization.
Vector is available now. For more information, please visit https://gparticle.com
About Guided Particle Systems: Guided Particle Systems is an advanced technology research, development, and manufacturing company developing fabrication technologies, materials, and processes to achieve advances in system-level packaging, scaling, and integration for mobile/remote platforms in critical industries such as microelectronics, quantum, and space systems. We believe in empowering our customers with technology that fosters innovation and prepares the workforce for the challenges of tomorrow.
Contact:
sales@gparticle.com
850-542-7249
https://gparticle.com
Contact
Guided Particle Systems IncContact
David Fries
727-480-5135
gparticle.com
David Fries
727-480-5135
gparticle.com
Categories