Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Through Durham, NH, June 21–22, to Raise Funds for ALS Research
On June 21, hundreds of cyclists will ride through Durham, NH, as part of the Tri-State Trek—New England’s premier ALS fundraising bike ride. This inspiring event raises critical funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit biotech leading the charge in developing effective treatments for ALS. The Trek brings together local families, riders, and volunteers in a powerful show of support for those living with this devastating disease.
Durham, NH, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On June 21, the streets of Durham, NH will once again fill with the energy and determination of hundreds of cyclists participating in the 23rd annual Tri-State Trek, a powerful and emotional bike ride raising funds for cutting-edge ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI).
Founded in 2003 with just 16 riders, the Trek has grown into a beloved New England tradition expected to draw more than 400 participants this year. The weekend-long ride kicks off and concludes in Durham, looping through scenic routes in Massachusetts and Maine. With one- and two-day ride options ranging from 30 to 100 miles per day, the Trek is open to both avid cyclists and newcomers looking to support an vitally important cause – ending ALS.
“Whether you’re an experienced cyclist or someone hopping on a road bike for the first time, the Tri-State Trek is all about community, compassion, and taking action against ALS,” said Carol Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Fundraising and Development at ALS TDI. “People leave this event with a sense of purpose—and with a new family.”
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative condition with no known cure. The ALS Therapy Development Institute, based in Watertown, MA, is the world’s most comprehensive nonprofit biotech focused 100% on discovering treatments for ALS.
“ALS is relentless. The average patient only lives three to five years after diagnosis,” said Dr. Fernando Vieira, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of ALS TDI. “Events like the Tri-State Trek fuel the research needed to bring real treatments to people living with ALS today.”
While many riders have a personal connection to ALS, the Trek is open to all. Local residents are encouraged to cheer on riders, join as volunteers, or get involved virtually. The event offers extensive photo and interview opportunities with cyclists, families, and researchers who are committed to ending ALS.
Media Opportunities:
What: 23rd Annual Tri-State Trek
When: June 21–22, 2025 (riders depart both mornings from Durham)
Where: Start/finish line at University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH
Visuals: Mass starts, team jerseys honoring loved ones, finish line celebrations, rider interviews
Interviews Available: Local riders, ALS patients/families, ALS TDI researchers and leadership
To learn more about the Tri-State Trek, visit https://tst.als.net/.
For media inquiries, ride-day access, or to schedule interviews in advance, please contact:
Meghan Lawlor
mlawlor@als.net | 978-729-2961
About the ALS Therapy Development Institute
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) and its researchers discover and develop potential treatments for ALS. It is the world’s first and largest nonprofit biotech focused 100 percent on ALS research. Led by drug development experts and people with ALS, ALS TDI understands the urgent need to slow and stop this disease.
Based in Watertown, MA, ALS TDI has more than 30 full-time, industry-trained drug development experts on staff. ALS TDI is internationally recognized as a leader in preclinical and translational ALS research, and partners with pharmaceutical companies and biotech organizations all around the world. Rated a four-star nonprofit on Charity Navigator, ALS TDI spends 87 cents of every dollar raised on finding effective treatments and cures for ALS. Visit https://www.als.net/ for more information.
