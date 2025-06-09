BESLA Closes Out 2025 Mid-Year Conference in Atlanta with Honors for Matt Barnes and Lil Jon
BESLA held its 2025 Mid-Year Conference in Atlanta (May 29-31), gathering legal, entertainment, and sports professionals. The event, themed "Bridging the Gap: Advocacy, Artistry & Access," featured panels, workshops, and networking. Fulton County declared May 29 "BESLA Day." Honorees included Lil Jon (Beacon of Industry Award) and Matt Barnes (Power Player Award). Discussions covered collegiate athletics, child performer protection, and more.
Atlanta, GA, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA) successfully hosted its 2025 Mid-Year Conference in Atlanta from May 29-31, bringing together top legal minds, entertainment executives, creatives, and athletes for three days of transformative dialogue, dynamic programming, and industry connection.
Under the theme "Bridging the Gap: Advocacy, Artistry & Access," the conference drew hundreds of attendees from across the country, all eager to explore the critical intersections of law, creativity, and equity in entertainment and sports. This year’s gathering featured interactive panel discussions, fireside chats, networking opportunities, and new actor and television writing workshops, providing an enriching, cross-disciplinary experience for both legal and creative professionals.
May 29, the first day of the conference, was officially declared BESLA Day in Fulton County by Fulton County Commissioners Moraima "Mo" Ivory and Marvin Arrington Jr., who were in attendance to present the proclamation and recognize BESLA’s contributions to the legal and creative communities.
BESLA proudly honored two cultural trailblazers whose work embodies leadership and influence:
• Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and philanthropist Lil Jon received the Beacon of Industry Award and joined a fireside chat discussing his expansive career, business ventures, and his advocacy for mental health and community development.
• NBA Champion, entrepreneur, and media personality Matt Barnes was presented with the Power Player Award during a special program at Georgia State University College of Law. He participated in an engaging conversation highlighting his transition from athlete to business leader and advocate.
“This year’s conference was a true celebration of what happens when advocacy meets artistry and access,” said Allison Hobbs, BESLA Board Member and Chair of the 2025 Mid-Year Conference. “We are proud to provide a space where legal professionals, creatives, and changemakers can come together to learn, grow, and empower one another.”
A key highlight of the conference was a timely panel examining the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics in light of the pending House v. NCAA settlement. Experts Donald Woodard, Traci Bransford, Darrell Thompson, and Mason Ashe led an in-depth discussion on what the $2.8 billion proposed settlement could mean for student-athletes, institutions, and legal practitioners.
Prominent entertainment attorneys Janine Morris-Meggets, Aziza Bowser, and Roy Turner led a panel about protecting child performers and shared legal perspectives and best practices for safeguarding young talent, while decorated actor and musician Tristan "Mack" Wilds lent his insights and experience as a successful former child performer who is still in the business today.
To view photos from the 2025 Mid-Year Conference, visit: Photo Gallery.
For more information about BESLA and upcoming events, visit www.besla.org.
About BESLA
The Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA) is a nationally recognized leader in legal education and professional development for lawyers and professionals in the entertainment, sports, and related industries. Through premier programming, scholarships, and mentorship, BESLA remains committed to advancing diversity, access, and excellence in entertainment law. BESLA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
