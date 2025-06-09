BESLA Closes Out 2025 Mid-Year Conference in Atlanta with Honors for Matt Barnes and Lil Jon

BESLA held its 2025 Mid-Year Conference in Atlanta (May 29-31), gathering legal, entertainment, and sports professionals. The event, themed "Bridging the Gap: Advocacy, Artistry & Access," featured panels, workshops, and networking. Fulton County declared May 29 "BESLA Day." Honorees included Lil Jon (Beacon of Industry Award) and Matt Barnes (Power Player Award). Discussions covered collegiate athletics, child performer protection, and more.