Charles O. Scott, African American Millionaire Phi Beta Sigma, UVA Alumnus, and Health Entrepreneur, Receives Unconditional Presidential Pardon from Donald J. Trump
Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc. announced that President Donald J. Trump has granted a complete and unconditional pardon to its co-founder, Charles O. Scott. The White House issued the official pardon warrant, absolving Mr. Scott of his conviction.
Charles O. Scott is a distinguished member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. at the University of Virginia, where he was a founding member of the Zeta Eta Chapter, established on April 17, 1974. This period was pivotal for African American students at UVA, and his involvement helped lay the foundation for a chapter that significantly impacted the university and surrounding community. Mr. Scott's personal journey is notable: born into poverty in rural Virginia, he graduated from the University of Virginia and became a millionaire entrepreneur in Alexandria, Virginia, exemplifying remarkable upward mobility. His vision was crucial in founding and leading Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc.
"We are immensely grateful to President Donald J. Trump for the unconditional pardon granted to our co-founder, Charles O. Scott," said Dr. John M. Richards, MD, the company's formulator and co-founder. Dr. Richards received a patent for his work on Panoxol. The existence of a United States Patent (US 8,691,295 B2) for the Vasonoxol formula is a significant milestone that confers immense credibility. "This is a momentous occasion for Mr. Scott, his family, and our entire organization. We have always believed in his integrity and are thankful that he can now move forward with his life and continue to contribute his entrepreneurial talents."
Demonstrating his ongoing commitment to innovation, Mr. Scott registered the trademark, Vasonoxol®. Under this new name, Vasonoxol®, he has rebranded Panoxol, the company's U.S.-patented, doctor-developed formula for healthy blood pressure. Charles rebranded to Vasonoxol, a Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc. registered trademark, overseen by CEO Mike Williams, Chairman William Dennis, and Chief Science Officer Dr. Bernad Fragomeni. Mr. Scott was honored for being an African American pardoned by President Donald Trump, and in a gesture of gratitude to Donald J. Trump, Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc., the company Mr. Scott co-founded, has also submitted an application for a trademark of the slogan, "Making Arteries Great Again." Vasonoxol® is now available on Amazon, Walmart.com, and its official website, Vasonoxol.com
Further details from the pardon warrant can be found through the Department of Justice.
About Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc.: Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc. is a health and wellness company based in Alexandria, Virginia. The company develops and distributes various herbal and clinical products, including the U.S.-patented, doctor-developed formula Vasonoxol®.
Media Contact: Latorria Mason, Corporate Secretary Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc. 206 N. Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 23214. Phone: 1-844-Panoxol. Email: support@clinicalandherbal.com
About Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc.: Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc. is a health and wellness company based in Alexandria, Virginia. The company develops and distributes various herbal and clinical products, including the U.S.-patented, doctor-developed formula Vasonoxol®.
