IWC Innovations Launches HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart, a Significant Advancement in Scalable Premise Water Treatment technology and application

IWC Innovations introduces the HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart (HDC), designed to ensure water safety during high-risk events like outbreaks and disruptions. The cart provides rapid pathogen elimination, seamless plumbing integration, and biofilm removal using HydroTreat™ technology. Now available, the HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart offers an adaptable, hands-free solution for enhanced water safety.