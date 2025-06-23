IWC Innovations Launches HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart, a Significant Advancement in Scalable Premise Water Treatment technology and application
IWC Innovations introduces the HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart (HDC), designed to ensure water safety during high-risk events like outbreaks and disruptions. The cart provides rapid pathogen elimination, seamless plumbing integration, and biofilm removal using HydroTreat™ technology. Now available, the HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart offers an adaptable, hands-free solution for enhanced water safety.
Indianapolis, IN, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- IWC Innovations, LLC, a leader in water safety solutions, announces the launch of the HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart (HDC)—a next generation system designed to safeguard facility water during high-risk periods such as outbreaks, disaster recovery, and planned water disruptions.
Water safety is a critical concern for facilities facing operational challenges. The HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart uses advanced premise plumbing water treatment technology, enabling rapid deployment of HydroTreat™, IWC Innovations’ proprietary solution for on-demand pathogen elimination and Legionella risk mitigation.
"Facilities need a flexible, responsive approach to water treatment, particularly during risk periods," said Brian Waymire, CEO at IWC Innovations. "The HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart provides an adaptable, scalable solution that ensures water safety and compliance without disrupting operations."
Key Features & Benefits:
Rapid Installation: Simple setup completed in minutes.
Seamless Integration: Compatible with existing plumbing using standard connections.
Automated Operation: Efficient, hands-free disinfection with manual overrides for custom treatment.
Advanced Pathogen Control: Utilizes HydroTreat™ advanced oxidation processes (AOPs) for immediate pathogen elimination.
Biofilm removal: recent laboratory data has demonstrated that HydroTreat™ not only kills waterborne pathogens, but removes biofilm from a variety of surfaces.
"The HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart isn’t just a product—it’s a game-changer," said Steve, Maintenance Director at Senior Living Facility. "We’ve seen firsthand how it strengthens water safety protocols, providing extra protection for facilities while effectively removing biofilm, and we believe it will set the new standard in safeguarding water systems."
Availability:
The HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart is available now. Facilities interested in water safety solutions can schedule a needs assessment to explore customized implementation options.
About IWC Innovations, LLC
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, IWC Innovations specializes in advanced Legionella risk management and disinfection technologies, providing scalable water treatment solutions that ensure compliance, safety, and long-term protection.
Media Contact:
Rachel Reber
VP, Marketing
rreber@iwcinnovations.com
866-761-1600
Water safety is a critical concern for facilities facing operational challenges. The HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart uses advanced premise plumbing water treatment technology, enabling rapid deployment of HydroTreat™, IWC Innovations’ proprietary solution for on-demand pathogen elimination and Legionella risk mitigation.
"Facilities need a flexible, responsive approach to water treatment, particularly during risk periods," said Brian Waymire, CEO at IWC Innovations. "The HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart provides an adaptable, scalable solution that ensures water safety and compliance without disrupting operations."
Key Features & Benefits:
Rapid Installation: Simple setup completed in minutes.
Seamless Integration: Compatible with existing plumbing using standard connections.
Automated Operation: Efficient, hands-free disinfection with manual overrides for custom treatment.
Advanced Pathogen Control: Utilizes HydroTreat™ advanced oxidation processes (AOPs) for immediate pathogen elimination.
Biofilm removal: recent laboratory data has demonstrated that HydroTreat™ not only kills waterborne pathogens, but removes biofilm from a variety of surfaces.
"The HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart isn’t just a product—it’s a game-changer," said Steve, Maintenance Director at Senior Living Facility. "We’ve seen firsthand how it strengthens water safety protocols, providing extra protection for facilities while effectively removing biofilm, and we believe it will set the new standard in safeguarding water systems."
Availability:
The HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart is available now. Facilities interested in water safety solutions can schedule a needs assessment to explore customized implementation options.
About IWC Innovations, LLC
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, IWC Innovations specializes in advanced Legionella risk management and disinfection technologies, providing scalable water treatment solutions that ensure compliance, safety, and long-term protection.
Media Contact:
Rachel Reber
VP, Marketing
rreber@iwcinnovations.com
866-761-1600
Contact
IWC InnovationsContact
Rachel Reber
1-866-761-1600
www.iwcinnovations.com
Rachel Reber
1-866-761-1600
www.iwcinnovations.com
Categories