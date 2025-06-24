MiglioreLaw Sees Drastic Increase in PFAS-Contaminated Water Cases on Long Island
MiglioreLaw is now accepting cases from Long Island residents diagnosed with Kidney, Testicular, Liver Cancer, and Ulcerative Colitis due to PFAS-contaminated drinking water. As local PFAS levels rise and awareness grows, the firm urges affected individuals to seek accountability.
Commack, NY, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MiglioreLaw announced today that it has seen a dramatic rise in inquiries and new cases related to PFAS (“forever chemical”) contamination in Long Island’s drinking water, as growing public awareness and local news coverage bring renewed attention to the issue.
Over the past several months, multiple local news outlets have reported elevated PFAS levels in many Long Island water districts, raising alarm among residents and health professionals. These persistent chemicals have been linked to serious health conditions—including Kidney Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Ulcerative Colitis—and are known to bioaccumulate, posing long-term risks to public health.
“We’ve seen a significant spike in calls from individuals across Nassau and Suffolk counties who are concerned about what’s in their drinking water and how it may be affecting their health,” said Rudolph J. Migliore, Esq., President of the firm. “These are not abstract risks—Long Islanders are being diagnosed with illnesses that have strong scientific links to PFAS exposure.”
MiglioreLaw is currently accepting cases on behalf of residents diagnosed with Kidney Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Liver cancer, and Ulcerative Colitis—conditions supported by substantial medical evidence linking them to PFAS contamination. Emerging research also indicates possible associations between PFAS and a number of other diseases and disorders, with more studies ongoing.
While some local water districts have secured settlements or state grants to begin remediation, many affected communities remain in ongoing litigation or are awaiting critical funding. The firm emphasizes that accountability is essential—not only to help families who have suffered harm, but also to ensure responsible parties contribute to the cost of cleaning up Long Island’s water supply.
“Clean, safe drinking water is a fundamental right,” Migliore added. “We pay some of the highest property taxes in the nation. At the very least, Long Islanders deserve water that doesn’t cause cancer.”
MiglioreLaw urges anyone who lives—or has lived—on Long Island, and who has been diagnosed with Kidney Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Liver Cancer, or Ulcerative Colitis, to contact the firm for a free case evaluation. For more information, please visit www.migliorelaw.com/pfas-li or call 631-543-3663.
Over the past several months, multiple local news outlets have reported elevated PFAS levels in many Long Island water districts, raising alarm among residents and health professionals. These persistent chemicals have been linked to serious health conditions—including Kidney Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Ulcerative Colitis—and are known to bioaccumulate, posing long-term risks to public health.
“We’ve seen a significant spike in calls from individuals across Nassau and Suffolk counties who are concerned about what’s in their drinking water and how it may be affecting their health,” said Rudolph J. Migliore, Esq., President of the firm. “These are not abstract risks—Long Islanders are being diagnosed with illnesses that have strong scientific links to PFAS exposure.”
MiglioreLaw is currently accepting cases on behalf of residents diagnosed with Kidney Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Liver cancer, and Ulcerative Colitis—conditions supported by substantial medical evidence linking them to PFAS contamination. Emerging research also indicates possible associations between PFAS and a number of other diseases and disorders, with more studies ongoing.
While some local water districts have secured settlements or state grants to begin remediation, many affected communities remain in ongoing litigation or are awaiting critical funding. The firm emphasizes that accountability is essential—not only to help families who have suffered harm, but also to ensure responsible parties contribute to the cost of cleaning up Long Island’s water supply.
“Clean, safe drinking water is a fundamental right,” Migliore added. “We pay some of the highest property taxes in the nation. At the very least, Long Islanders deserve water that doesn’t cause cancer.”
MiglioreLaw urges anyone who lives—or has lived—on Long Island, and who has been diagnosed with Kidney Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Liver Cancer, or Ulcerative Colitis, to contact the firm for a free case evaluation. For more information, please visit www.migliorelaw.com/pfas-li or call 631-543-3663.
Contact
MiglioreLawContact
Rudolph J. Migliore, Esq.
631-543-3663
www.migliorelaw.com
Rudolph J. Migliore, Esq.
631-543-3663
www.migliorelaw.com
Categories