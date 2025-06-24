Meg Donnelly Gets Candid on Nerdspin's “Spotlight with Kat Siggers” — Talks Dying Art, Zombies 4, and Her Superhero Dreams
Meg Donnelly joins Spotlight with Kat Siggers to discuss her new EP "dying art," the evolution of the music industry, and her return as Addison in "Zombies 4". She opens up about blending acting with music, the emotional power behind her lyrics, and her dream of playing a live-action superhero. It’s a candid, inspiring conversation fans won’t want to miss. Stream now on all major podcast platforms.
Las Vegas, NV, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Actress, singer, and rising pop visionary Meg Donnelly joins host Kat Siggers on the latest episode of the "Spotlight with Kat Siggers" podcast for a heartfelt, funny, and deeply insightful conversation. In this revealing interview, Meg opens up about the creative inspiration behind her newly released EP "dying art," her return as Addison in "Zombies 4," and what it’s like blending the worlds of acting and music.
On "dying art," Meg shares how the project is a commentary on the evolving music industry — and her resistance to being put into a box. “It’s kind of about the music industry as a whole,” she says. “I don’t want to be put in some sort of a box. I just want to make whatever music I want to make.” She also discusses the personal meaning behind standout tracks like “By My Hall,” which addresses public perception and mental health, and “Dancing Around,” a yacht-rock inspired bop with major ‘80s energy.
Meg also teases what fans can expect from the highly anticipated "Zombies 4," out July 10 on Disney Channel and July 11 on Disney+. Set in a magical New Zealand backdrop, the new chapter reunites the original cast while introducing a fresh generation of supernatural teens. “It was really emotional… kind of being able to pass the torch to them,” Meg reflects.
From her unique “audition tape” social media campaign to her love for voice acting in DC’s Justice League animated films, this episode is a must-listen for fans of Meg’s ever-expanding artistry. Plus, she reveals her superhero dream role (Spider-Gwen, anyone?) and shares what’s next on her horizon.
Listen to the full episode now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. "Spotlight with Kat Siggers" is a part of the Nerdspin Podcast Network.
nerdspin.com/meg-donnelly-interview-spotlight-with-kat-siggers/
