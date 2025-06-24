Meg Donnelly Gets Candid on Nerdspin's “Spotlight with Kat Siggers” — Talks Dying Art, Zombies 4, and Her Superhero Dreams

Meg Donnelly joins Spotlight with Kat Siggers to discuss her new EP "dying art," the evolution of the music industry, and her return as Addison in "Zombies 4". She opens up about blending acting with music, the emotional power behind her lyrics, and her dream of playing a live-action superhero. It’s a candid, inspiring conversation fans won’t want to miss. Stream now on all major podcast platforms.