OneOdio Unveils Focus A6: Latest ANC Headphones with CNC-Milled Aviation-grade Aluminum Alloy CD Patterns
OneOdio, a global leader in audio innovation, proudly announces the launch of the Focus A6, its most premium and design-forward headphones to date. With powerful hybrid active noise cancellation, AI-enhanced call clarity, and a striking metal faceplate crafted from aviation-grade aluminum, the Focus A6 delivers both high-end performance and unmistakable presence.
New York, NY, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OneOdio, a global leader in audio innovation, proudly announces the launch of the Focus A6, its most premium and design-forward headphones to date. With powerful hybrid active noise cancellation, AI-enhanced call clarity, and a striking metal faceplate crafted from aviation-grade aluminum, the Focus A6 delivers both high-end performance and unmistakable presence.
Available in Midnight Black and Ivory Blush, the Focus A6 enters early bird pre-sale on June 30, offering up to 25% off before its official global release on July 7 at 8:00 AM EDT.
Engineered Silence, Designed to Be Seen
The Focus A6 sets a new design standard for the everyday ANC headphone. Its CNC-machined CD pattern, nano-sandblasted and anodized aluminum finish, and sculpted lines combine form and function — projecting professional elegance while remaining lightweight and travel-ready at just 240g.
Acoustically, it features 48dB hybrid ANC powered by feedforward + feedback microphones to block ambient sound intelligently, along with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) and an AI-based call algorithm that ensures your voice stays crystal-clear, even in crowded urban environments.
Smart Features that Adapt to You
Paired with the OneOdio App, the A6 offers:
- 4 immersive audio modes: Noise Cancellation / Transparency / Wind Reduction / Normal
- 3 EQ presets + 3 customizable EQ slots
- OTA firmware updates
- “Find My Headphones” location tracking
- Spatial sound toggle for cinema-style depth
Certified for Hi-Res Audio and supporting the LDAC codec, the Focus A6’s custom 40mm drivers deliver refined audio with deep, controlled bass and clarity across the spectrum — ideal for both daily listening and content creation.
Global Pricing & Availability
Pre-sale Period: June 30 – July 6
Official Launch: July 7, 8:00 AM EDT
Region
MSRP
Early Bird Price (June 30–July 6)
US
$79.99
$69.99 (Ivory), $59.99 (Black)
UK
£74.99
£65.99 (Ivory), £56.24 (Black)
EU
€86.99
€75.99 (Ivory), €65.24 (Black)
JP
¥11,310
¥9,980 (Ivory), ¥8,483 (Black)
Note: Prices may vary slightly by platform and region during pre-sale.
Key Features Summary
- CNC-machined aluminum faceplate with premium surface finishing
- 48dB hybrid active noise cancellation + AI-enhanced ENC for calls
- App-enabled EQ, OTA updates, and spatial effects
- LDAC & Hi-Res certified audio performance
- Dual-device Bluetooth 6.0 connection
Elegant, foldable, and travel-friendly at only 240g
Contact
OneOdio Inc.Contact
Steven Xu
+86 15957944779
https://www.oneodio.com/
