New White Paper Maps the Real-World Adoption of AI in Healthcare and What It Means for Clinical Leaders and Innovators
“Crossing the Clinical Chasm: Unlocking the Value of AI in Healthcare” Spotlights Companies Delivering Measurable Value Through AI in Diagnostics, Trials, and Patient Care. This report answers a simple but urgent question: How to bridge the gap between innovation and adoption in healthcare?
Jacksonville, FL, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Crossing the Clinical Chasm: Unlocking the Value of AI in Healthcare” Spotlights Companies Delivering Measurable Value Through AI in Diagnostics, Trials, and Patient Care
With the U.S. healthcare system strained by rising costs, provider burnout, and eroding outcomes, StratCraft’s new white paper, Crossing the Clinical Chasm: Unlocking the Value of AI in Healthcare, offers a pragmatic view of how AI is already helping clinicians and health systems transition from crisis management to measurable improvement.
This 25+ page report details how AI technologies are addressing real-world challenges such as fragmented data, regulatory bottlenecks, and clinician skepticism. Rather than promoting speculative hype, the paper highlights companies delivering clinical utility, workflow integration, and ROI—factors essential to healthcare executives, founders, and investors focused on adoption and impact.
Key insights include:
· Direct-to-Patient Tools: Applications from FibriCheck, AliveCor, and wisepatientAI enable patients to collect reliable cardiac and health history data prior to clinic visits, streamlining diagnostics and alleviating provider workload.
· Beyond Human Capability: Companies such as Springbok Analytics, Fujifilm, and Rhino Federated Computing leverage AI to analyze muscle asymmetry, reduce MRI errors, and enable federated learning across hospital systems without compromising data privacy.
· AI in Clinical Trials and Precision Medicine: Startups like Insilico Medicine, Atomwise, and Doris are expediting drug discovery and enabling personalized oncology decisions, improving timelines and trial diversity across the pharmaceutical sector.
The report also includes case studies from organizations operating at different stages of clinical adoption:
· Bloom Standard, developing AI-powered, hands-free ultrasound devices for frontline neonatal and rural care;
· Samay, launching with pharmaceutical partnerships to digitize COPD diagnostics and optimize trials;
· Ligence and Thirona, focusing on regulatory rigor and imaging validation to build trust and accelerate adoption.
“In this report, we set out to answer a simple but urgent question,” said Dasha Tyshlek, the report’s lead editor. “What’s working now, and how can the gap between innovation and adoption in healthcare be bridged? These companies are not future promises—they are operational today in clinics, trials, and patient homes.”
The white paper provides healthcare professionals with a front-line view of AI tools that reduce administrative burden, enhance diagnostics, and expand access while maintaining high-quality care. For industry innovators and investors, it reveals emerging trends in trust-building, go-to-market execution, and data access strategies that are shaping the future of health AI.
The report applies Geoffrey Moore’s “Crossing the Chasm” framework to map how AI healthcare companies transition from early adoption to mainstream integration, outlining the milestones developers must meet to earn clinician and institutional trust.
Featured companies include:
FibriCheck, wisepatientAI, Samay, Thirona, Rhino Federated Computing, Bloom Standard, Heartbeat Health, Springbok Analytics, Thorne HealthTech, Ligence, Cellular Vehicles, Mitre, Fujifilm, AliveCor, Insilico Medicine, Atomwise, and Doris.
The full report and company insights are available at:
http://strat-craft.com/learnwithstratcraft/ai-healthcare-report-info/report
About StratCraft – Partners in Technology Commercialization
StratCraft is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the commercialization of new technologies in healthcare, defense, and deep tech. The firm supports research centers, startups, and marketing agencies by providing strategic services including market research, technology portfolio assessment, product strategy, communication of complex innovations, and education-driven adoption. StratCraft helps clients accelerate tech transfer at scale and connect innovations to the people they’re built to serve.
Dasha Tyshlek
