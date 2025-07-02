Metaverse Game Truck Announces Official Release of “Meta Heist” Mixed Reality Game Experience
Metaverse Game Truck is proud to announce the official release of its newest immersive game experience, Meta Heist. This addition to the company’s mobile entertainment lineup brings together virtual reality, physical simulation, and event-based customization in a format designed to go wherever the party is.
Meta Heist offers a unique, mobile Mixed Reality experience that places participants in a fully enclosed 10x20 VR canopy, styled to resemble the iconic garage from the animated series Rick and Morty. Inside, players wear a haptic suit and navigate a laser maze while avoiding traps and completing a mission to infiltrate, steal, and escape. Physical feedback—such as simulated explosions or crawling insects—adds an extra layer of realism to the game.
By combining VR headsets, physical stage design, and full-body haptic technology, Metaverse Game Truck delivers an on-site experience typically reserved for permanent installations. Now available for bookings, the Meta Heist package is designed for birthdays, corporate events, and private parties—bringing immersive tech to the doorstep of any location.
Metaverse Game Truck continues to push the boundaries of mobile entertainment, blending high-end virtual reality with interactive, physical environments that can be deployed anywhere.
For further information about Metaverse or Meta Heist visit here:
www.usnewsandbusinessreport.com/metaverse-game-truck/
Contact
Travis Tanner
(512) 966-5812
https://www.metaversegametruck.com/
