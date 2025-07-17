One Purpose Love Expands Youth Mental Health Outreach with July 26 "You Matter" Empowerment Event
One Purpose Love will host You Matter: Youth Empowerment Day on July 26, 2025, in Chicago Heights, IL, uniting youth ages 12–18 for workshops on emotional wellness, peer support, and self-expression. Supported by IDPH, the outreach event features Youth Mental Health First Aid training, the “Tell My Story” campaign, and a resource table for families. This initiative promotes culturally grounded access to mental health support for youth in the South Suburbs.
Chicago Heights, IL, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As part of its work under the Illinois Department of Public Health’s “Teaching Coping and Problem-Solving Skills for Youth” initiative, One Purpose Love will host You Matter: Youth Empowerment Day on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the One Purpose Love x Genesis Legacy News Popup, located at 646 Chicago Road, IL 60411.
This full-day event will bring together youth ages 12–18 for interactive workshops focused on emotional wellness, peer support, and self-expression. Workshops include Seeing Yourself, Coping Kits, Journalism for Joy, Social Media & Mental Health, It’s Okay to Ask for Help, My Safe Space, and more.
The event is one component of a broader mental health outreach strategy supported through grant funding. In alignment with this effort, One Purpose Love is offering Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training to workshop facilitators to help equip them with the tools to recognize signs of distress and respond with care. The organization also plans to introduce Teen MHFA for youth leaders in future programming.
As part of the day’s activities, One Purpose Love is launching a “Tell My Story”Campaign in collaboration with local libraries and park districts. Youth are invited to submit short stories (200–300 words) inspired by six mental wellness themes. Stories will be displayed in a poster session during the event and compiled into a printed magazine. One youth will be named Honorary Editor-in-Chief of GL News, a youth-centered storytelling platform under the One Purpose Love umbrella.
An onsite Information & Resource Table will provide tools for parents, caregivers, school administrators, and community partners. One Purpose Love is actively partnering with local schools to expand mental health awareness and explore opportunities to bring MHFA training into school settings.
“Our work under this initiative is about creating culturally grounded access points to mental health support for youth,” said Nia Jovan Andrews, founder of One Purpose Love. “Events like You Matter are just one way we bring that vision to life.”
Libraries, schools, and park districts interested in participating or submitting youth stories can contact nandrews@onepurposelove.org. Story submissions are due by July 21, 2025.
For more information:
https://genesislegacy.news/gl-news-community-forum/
About One Purpose Love
One Purpose Love is a nonprofit based in the south suburbs of Chicago, dedicated to elevating youth through media, emotional wellness, and creative expression. Through its GL News initiative, the organization empowers youth to use journalism as a tool for connection, confidence, and community change.
Contact
Nia Andrews
708.414.6843
www.onepurposelove.org
