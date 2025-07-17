One Purpose Love Expands Youth Mental Health Outreach with July 26 "You Matter" Empowerment Event

One Purpose Love will host You Matter: Youth Empowerment Day on July 26, 2025, in Chicago Heights, IL, uniting youth ages 12–18 for workshops on emotional wellness, peer support, and self-expression. Supported by IDPH, the outreach event features Youth Mental Health First Aid training, the “Tell My Story” campaign, and a resource table for families. This initiative promotes culturally grounded access to mental health support for youth in the South Suburbs.