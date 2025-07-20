Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Announced Their First Published Recipe Cookbook Available for Purchase Online
"Inn-Delights" is a recipe collection of over 100 guest taste-tested recipes, baking, cooking and hospitality tips in this travel-size cookbook.
Colorado Springs, CO, July 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn's Owner-Innkeepers Sallie and Welling Clark are excited to announce the release of the inn’s new recipe collection cookbook "Inn-Delights". The cookbook was a collaboration among innkeepers and assistant innkeepers who hand selected the best recipes to include.
Each recipe in the travel size take-home cookbook provides a culinary delight with simple and scrumptious dishes to take a taste of Holden House home with you. Both guest and innkeeper tested, these delicious breakfast and brunch recipes are ready to make right in your own kitchen.
The cookbook features over 100 taste-tested recipes, baking, cooking and table setting tips. It includes German Puff Pancakes to Italian Eggs Florentine to the well-known Holden House White Chocolate/Chocolate Chunk cookies and Chocolate Peanut Truffles. Whatever your gourmet preference, you’ll find something to please your palate.
"We are excited to share our best taste-tested recipes in our own cookbook," said Holden House innkeeper Sallie Clark. "Over the years, Holden House has been featured in many cookbooks with our award-winning dishes, but this is the first time we've published our own selection of favorites for our guests to enjoy at home."
To order the cookbook, visit the inn's website at HoldenHouse.com and Specials/Gift Shop to place an order. Online orders are $14.95 + tax and shipping. Shipped orders for 2 copies will receive free shipping on the 2nd cookbook. Cookbooks can also be added as a package to guest stays and will be available and ready for pick up on arrival.
Welling and Sallie Clark, Innkeepers
