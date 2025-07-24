Jameson Launches Air Boost Add-On for Award-Winning Fiber Driver
Jameson launches the Air Boost, a pneumatic add-on for its award-winning Fiber Driver, designed to tackle tough FTTH installs. Engineered for high-friction conduit runs, Air Boost adds speed and power without replacing fiber blowing systems. Compatible with 10mm–19mm ducts and standard air compressors, it’s built for fast, efficient fiber drops. Now available through authorized distributors.
Clover, SC, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jameson, a trusted leader in professional-grade telecom installation tools, announces the launch of the Air Boost, a pneumatic add-on that amplifies the power and reach of its award-winning Fiber Driver, specifically for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) installations.
The Fiber Driver with Air Boost is engineered to solve one of the most demanding challenges in FTTH work: pushing fiber through high-friction conduit runs that include multiple bends and elevation changes. While the Fiber Driver delivers powerful mechanical performance on its own, the Air Boost provides added pneumatic force to complete difficult drops faster and with less installer effort.
“Air Boost was designed for real-world FTTH jobs where traditional hand-pushing fails or stalls,” said Nick Skrobot, CEO at Jameson. “It’s not a replacement for fiber blowing systems—it’s a high-efficiency upgrade that works in tandem with the Fiber Driver to keep crews moving.”
Built for FTTH Fiber Drops
The Air Boost was purpose-built for residential fiber installations—not long-haul or enterprise-scale blowing operations. In field testing, the Fiber Driver with Air Boost completed a 200-foot conduit run with four 90-degree bends in just 32 seconds. These results highlight its ability to overcome the toughest installation conditions while dramatically improving speed and efficiency. In ideal conditions, the system is capable of pushing fiber thousands of feet.
Key Features:
- Works only with the Fiber Driver—not a standalone tool
- Combines mechanical and pneumatic power for enhanced performance
- Excels in tight, friction-heavy conduit with multiple bends
- Supports 10mm–19mm micro ducts and run lengths up to 500 feet or more
- Quick to set up, rugged in the field, and easy to maintain
- Operates with standard 90–175 PSI air compressors
- Includes a full kit of conduit and fiber insert sizes for maximum versatility
Smart Tools for Smarter Installs
Jameson’s original Fiber Driver earned the Silver ISE Network Innovators Award for its field-ready design and impact on FTTH workflows. With the addition of Air Boost, installers gain even more power to complete fiber runs quickly, cleanly, and with fewer labor demands.
The Fiber Driver with Air Boost Kit (Part #18-FFK1) is now available through authorized Jameson distributors.
For product details and demo video, visit: https://jamesontools.com/fiber-installation/
About Jameson
Jameson, part of the Spartaco Group, has been manufacturing high-performance tools for telecommunications, power utility, arborist, and industrial markets since 1956. With a focus on field-proven innovation, Jameson products are trusted by professionals who demand quality and reliability on the jobsite.
The Fiber Driver with Air Boost is engineered to solve one of the most demanding challenges in FTTH work: pushing fiber through high-friction conduit runs that include multiple bends and elevation changes. While the Fiber Driver delivers powerful mechanical performance on its own, the Air Boost provides added pneumatic force to complete difficult drops faster and with less installer effort.
“Air Boost was designed for real-world FTTH jobs where traditional hand-pushing fails or stalls,” said Nick Skrobot, CEO at Jameson. “It’s not a replacement for fiber blowing systems—it’s a high-efficiency upgrade that works in tandem with the Fiber Driver to keep crews moving.”
Built for FTTH Fiber Drops
The Air Boost was purpose-built for residential fiber installations—not long-haul or enterprise-scale blowing operations. In field testing, the Fiber Driver with Air Boost completed a 200-foot conduit run with four 90-degree bends in just 32 seconds. These results highlight its ability to overcome the toughest installation conditions while dramatically improving speed and efficiency. In ideal conditions, the system is capable of pushing fiber thousands of feet.
Key Features:
- Works only with the Fiber Driver—not a standalone tool
- Combines mechanical and pneumatic power for enhanced performance
- Excels in tight, friction-heavy conduit with multiple bends
- Supports 10mm–19mm micro ducts and run lengths up to 500 feet or more
- Quick to set up, rugged in the field, and easy to maintain
- Operates with standard 90–175 PSI air compressors
- Includes a full kit of conduit and fiber insert sizes for maximum versatility
Smart Tools for Smarter Installs
Jameson’s original Fiber Driver earned the Silver ISE Network Innovators Award for its field-ready design and impact on FTTH workflows. With the addition of Air Boost, installers gain even more power to complete fiber runs quickly, cleanly, and with fewer labor demands.
The Fiber Driver with Air Boost Kit (Part #18-FFK1) is now available through authorized Jameson distributors.
For product details and demo video, visit: https://jamesontools.com/fiber-installation/
About Jameson
Jameson, part of the Spartaco Group, has been manufacturing high-performance tools for telecommunications, power utility, arborist, and industrial markets since 1956. With a focus on field-proven innovation, Jameson products are trusted by professionals who demand quality and reliability on the jobsite.
Contact
Spartaco GroupContact
Marketing Dept.
877-278-2601
https://spartacogroup.com
Marketing Dept.
877-278-2601
https://spartacogroup.com
Categories