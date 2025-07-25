ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America.
Glens Falls, NY, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Opens Sixth Global Office in Colombia
August Launch to Deliver Enhanced Support to Regional Distributors and Customers
Erbessd Instruments, the global leader in vibration analysis and balancing solutions, today announced the opening of its sixth international office in Colombia, joining its existing locations in Mérida and Mexico City (Mexico), New York (USA), the United Kingdom, and Hyderabad (India).The office is scheduled to begin serving distributors and customers in August 2025, significantly expanding Erbessd Instrument’s capacity to support its growing presence throughout Latin America.
Located in Barranquilla, the new office will be led by Jairo Enrique Silva, a prominent figure in the region and the longstanding leader of Colombian turbomachinery specialist Colturbinas Ltda. Silva’s decades‑long partnership with Erbessd‑Instruments — as a trusted distributor and application expert — uniquely positions him to lead regional operations and foster deeper collaboration with local partners.
“Latin America has always been a cornerstone of Erbessd’s global growth,” said Dr. Thierry Erbessd, Founder and President of Erbessd Instruments. Opening our office in Colombia marks an important milestone—not only in expanding our footprint, but in reaffirming our commitment to the region. It reflects our confidence in the local market and in the talented professionals, like Jairo Silva, who have long championed our vision for accessible, high-impact condition monitoring solutions.”
Dr. M. David Howard, CEO of Erbessd Instruments - USA, added: “This new office allows us to provide faster, more personalized support to our distributors and customers throughout Latin America. With Jairo’s proven leadership and deep industry experience, we’re poised to elevate service, strengthen partnerships, and accelerate the adoption of our EI Series technologies across the region.”
Colturbinas Ltda is a respected engineering firm with over 30 years of experience in gas, steam, and hydro‑turbine applications. Silva’s selection to head the new office underscores the strategic and trusted relationship between Colturbinas and Erbessd Instruments, particularly in deploying advanced vibration analysis and rotor balancing solutions.
Erbessd Instruments is the global leader in machine condition monitoring, vibration diagnostics, and dynamic balancing equipment. With a mission to improve industrial reliability and efficiency, Erbessd supports distributors and end‑users in more than 60 countries through its full suite of condition monitoring, machine health and balancing solutions.
For more information:
www.erbessd-instruments.com
www.colturbinas.com
Contact
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTSContact
Megh McCane-Howard, CMO
518-874-2700
https://www.erbessd-instruments.com
