Global Leaders in Solar Energy Infrastructure and Noise Protection Join Forces
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Alliance to Accelerate Sustainable and Clean Infrastructure Solutions.
Natick, MA, August 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a transformative move set to redefine the future of infrastructure and clean energy integration, Ko-Solar, a U.S.-based leader in transportation-based solar energy systems and clean energy technologies, and Kohlhauer GmbH, Germany’s foremost innovator in environmental noise protection systems, have entered into a strategic alliance to jointly accelerate the global shift toward sustainable and multifunctional infrastructure solutions.
Under the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the two industry leaders will collaborate to design, develop, and deploy next-generation infrastructure that simultaneously delivers noise reduction, clean energy generation, and climate resilience. This partnership combines Ko-Solar’s groundbreaking work in integrating solar energy technologies into transportation infrastructure with Kohlhauer’s decades-long expertise in developing advanced noise barrier systems for highways, railways, and urban environments.
“This collaboration is more than a partnership—it's a shared commitment to shaping the infrastructure of tomorrow,” said Koray Kotan, Partner at Ko-Solar. “By uniting clean energy innovation with environmental design, we are providing scalable, high-impact solutions for communities around the world.”
The alliance will focus on co-developing photovoltaic-integrated noise barriers, walls, and other multifunctional infrastructure systems, beginning with projects in North America and Europe. These projects aim to demonstrate how infrastructure can serve multiple purposes—generating solar power, reducing noise pollution, and advancing climate goals—all while maintaining aesthetic and structural integrity.
“We are thrilled to partner with Ko-Solar, as our shared commitment to innovation in solar energy and transportation infrastructure aligns seamlessly with our vision for a more sustainable, greener world,” said Reinhard Kohlhauer, Managing Director of Kohlhauer GmbH. “Together, we will deliver smarter infrastructure solutions that address noise, energy, and sustainability challenges at once.”
This collaboration is also expected to streamline the project delivery process for governments and developers by offering turnkey, ready-to-implement solutions that are technically advanced and financially viable. By integrating solar generation directly into essential transportation infrastructure, the partnership supports energy independence, emissions reduction, and long-term resilience.
About Ko-Solar
Ko-Solar (www.ko-solar.com) is a pioneering American solar energy company focused on creating innovative, sustainable solar energy solutions for transportation infrastructure such as airports, highways, and railroads. Furthermore, Ko-Solar combines solar energy technology with highway and railroad barrier structures, harnessing solar energy, reducing noise pollution, removing carbon from the atmosphere, and generating funds for local and state agencies as well as private organizations. Ko-Solar’s solution takes advantage of the benefits of solar energy and the vast length of current and future transportation corridors.
About Kohlhauer
R. Kohlhauer GmbH (www.kohlhauer.com), headquartered in Gaggenau, Germany, is a global leader in environmental noise protection systems. With over 30 years of experience, Kohlhauer designs and delivers a wide range of cutting-edge solutions, including transparent, and photovoltaic-integrated noise barriers. The company’s commitment to sustainability, safety, and aesthetics has made it a trusted partner in infrastructure projects throughout Europe and internationally.
Mohammed Siddiqui
Ph: 508-654-8044
https://www.ko-solar.com
Kohlhauer GmbH
Rolf Willm
Phone: +49-7225-9757-80
Email: rolf.willm@kohlhauer.com
Website: https://www.kohlhauer.com/en/company/
