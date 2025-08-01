AlēvCare Hospice Earns National “Hospice Honors ELITE” Distinction – Only DFW Provider to Receive 2025 Award
AlēvCare Hospice has been named a 2025 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award winner—one of only five in Texas and the only recipient in the DFW metroplex. This national recognition reflects top-tier caregiver and family satisfaction across every quality measure in the CAHPS Hospice Survey.
Mansfield, TX, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AlēvCare Hospice has been recognized with the 2025 Hospice CAHPS Honors ELITE Award, a national distinction reserved for hospice providers who exceed national performance benchmarks in every category of the CAHPS Hospice Survey. Based on caregiver and family feedback, this award highlights agencies that consistently deliver compassionate, coordinated, and patient-centered care at the highest level.
Among thousands of hospice providers across the country, AlēvCare Hospice is the only agency in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to receive the Elite recognition this year, and one of just five total in the entire state of Texas.
"This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of the families we care for," said David Dowd, Founder and CEO of AlēvCare Hospice. "Our team shows up every day to do the right thing, at the right time, for the right reason—all the time. That commitment is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition confirms that families are feeling that difference."
The CAHPS Hospice Survey evaluates essential areas such as communication with families, emotional and spiritual support, symptom management, and overall satisfaction. Achieving the “Honors Elite” designation means AlēvCare Hospice exceeded national averages in every single one of these domains.
A key contributor to this success has been the agency’s internal focus on refining visit quality—ensuring that every interaction is intentional, compassionate, and thorough. This consistent attention to detail and family connection has translated into measurable improvements in survey feedback.
Founded in 2017, AlēvCare Hospice is a family- and community-oriented agency that serves patients and families in Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, Dallas, and Ellis counties. Their care philosophy centers on helping people live with dignity, in comfort and peace, surrounded by loved ones. With a small, mission-driven team and a deeply personalized approach to care, AlēvCare continues to lead the way in what hospice can and should be.
For more information about AlēvCare Hospice and its services, visit www.alevcare.com.
For a list of national winners, visit https://go.matrixcare.com/rs/227-DAM-058/images/2025-HOCAHPS-Honors-Award-Winners.pdf
David Dowd
469-630-2538
alevcare.com
