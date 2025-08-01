AlēvCare Hospice Earns National “Hospice Honors ELITE” Distinction – Only DFW Provider to Receive 2025 Award

AlēvCare Hospice has been named a 2025 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award winner—one of only five in Texas and the only recipient in the DFW metroplex. This national recognition reflects top-tier caregiver and family satisfaction across every quality measure in the CAHPS Hospice Survey.