Brother Filtration Ships 200+ Stainless Steel Filter Housings for Industrial Use
Brother Filtration, a global leader in industrial filtration solutions, has successfully completed the delivery of more than 200 stainless steel filter housings to a prominent water management technology provider in Brazil.
Wuhan, China, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This milestone project underscores the company’s growing presence in high-demand industrial sectors and its commitment to delivering high-performance, adaptable, and durable filtration systems.
The stainless steel housings will be integrated into oil and water filtration systems across multiple industries, including food and beverage processing, wastewater treatment, automotive manufacturing, chemical processing, and plastics production.
“This delivery reflects the market’s continued trust in Brother Filtration’s solutions and reaffirms our mission to support critical industrial operations with reliable, efficient, and customized filtration products,” said a spokesperson from Brother Filtration.
Engineered for High-Performance and Harsh Environments
Brother Filtration’s stainless steel filter housings are meticulously engineered to perform under extreme conditions. Constructed from SS 304 or SS 316L stainless steel, and available in mirror-polished or sandblasted finishes, these housings are designed for maximum mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and thermal stability.
Each housing accommodates filter elements ranging from 10” to 40” (25–100 cm), supporting standard cartridges, high-flow cartridges, and filter bags. This versatility makes them ideal for everything from high-volume pre-filtration to precision-critical applications that require sterile or contaminant-free environments.
Their modular design also ensures easy installation, operation, and maintenance, significantly reducing downtime and operational costs.
Versatile Applications Across Key Industries
Brother Filtration’s stainless steel filter housings are trusted across a wide range of industrial applications, including:
Water Treatment – Filtration of raw, processed, and wastewater
Food & Beverage – Filtration of oils, juices, syrups, and sensitive liquids
Automotive – Removal of particles from paints and industrial fluids
Chemical & Plastics – Handling of aggressive or corrosive substances
Pharmaceutical & Semiconductor – Sterile, high-precision filtration processes
Thanks to their cross-compatibility with various filter elements, these housings can be seamlessly integrated at multiple points in a process line or across different sectors.
