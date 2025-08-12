Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, generously donates LifeVac Units to the Collier County Sheriff's Department

On August 7, 2025, Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, a native of Long Island, N.Y., personally provided LifeVac anti-choking rescue devices for each marked patrol vehicle in Florida’s Collier County Sheriff's Department.