Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, generously donates LifeVac Units to the Collier County Sheriff's Department
On August 7, 2025, Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, a native of Long Island, N.Y., personally provided LifeVac anti-choking rescue devices for each marked patrol vehicle in Florida’s Collier County Sheriff's Department.
Naples, FL, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On August 7, 2025, Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, a native of Long Island, N.Y., personally provided LifeVac anti-choking rescue devices for each marked patrol vehicle in Florida’s Collier County Sheriff's Department.
During the press conference, Rosario S. Cassata, a Naples, Florida resident, collaborated with LifeVac inventor Arthur Lih to personally donate 500 anti-choking devices to Sheriff Rambosk of the Collier County Sheriff's Department.
"This partnership shows what's possible when community leaders and innovators come together," said Arthur Lih, Founder and CEO of LifeVac.
"We're proud to support Sheriff Kevin Rambosk and the dedicated deputies who serve Collier County, and we are going to save lives. Our Foundation anticipates collaborating with additional First Responders, Schools and Restaurants in both New York and Florida," said Rosario.
Rosario S. Cassata founded The Cassata Foundation 501 (c) (3), a charitable nonprofit organization committed to supporting initiatives in community safety, health, finance, and education throughout the United States.
The Foundation receives backing from the multimillion-dollar real estate enterprise owned by the Cassata Family, which operates in Long Island and Florida.
Rosario S. Cassata
631-396-7676
Sheriff Rambosk of Collier County, Rosario S. Cassata of The Cassata Foundation and Arthur Lih, LIfeVac
Donation of LifeVac Units
