CCi Voice Joins the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
CCi Voice earns a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, ranking #39 in U.S. telecommunications and #31 in Connecticut. With 77% revenue growth and 33% employee growth over three years, this first-time honoree credits its success to a dedicated team and loyal clients, as it works toward becoming the #1 most loved and respected telecom provider in the Northeast.
Bethel, CT, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that CCi Voice has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.
“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is a tremendous honor but ranking #39 in telecommunications nationwide and #31 among all companies in Connecticut makes this recognition even more meaningful. It’s a testament to our team’s dedication and our clients’ trust as we pursue our goal of becoming the #1 most loved and respected telecom provider in the Northeast.” —Michael LeBlanc, Founder & CEO, CCi Voice
This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.
“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”
About CCi Voice
Headquartered in Bethel, Conn., CCi Voice delivers reliable and innovative voice and communication solutions to empower businesses of all sizes. Since 1968, CCi Voice has been the go-to company for thousands of customers to install and maintain their critical communications infrastructure. For information, visit CCiVoice.com.
Methodology
Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.
“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is a tremendous honor but ranking #39 in telecommunications nationwide and #31 among all companies in Connecticut makes this recognition even more meaningful. It’s a testament to our team’s dedication and our clients’ trust as we pursue our goal of becoming the #1 most loved and respected telecom provider in the Northeast.” —Michael LeBlanc, Founder & CEO, CCi Voice
This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.
“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”
About CCi Voice
Headquartered in Bethel, Conn., CCi Voice delivers reliable and innovative voice and communication solutions to empower businesses of all sizes. Since 1968, CCi Voice has been the go-to company for thousands of customers to install and maintain their critical communications infrastructure. For information, visit CCiVoice.com.
Methodology
Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.
Contact
CCi VoiceContact
Lydia Walter
203-938-8400
https://ccivoice.com
sales@ccivoice.com
Lydia Walter
203-938-8400
https://ccivoice.com
sales@ccivoice.com
Categories