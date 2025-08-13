Top Tech Analysts Launch “The TechStack” Show to Deliver Deep Actionable Insights
Las Vegas, NV, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New video and audio webcast from The Technologists group cuts through the hype and offers comprehensive analysis on what matters most and its impact on the market.
A new force in technology commentary and analysis has arrived. Today marks the official launch of The TechStack, a dynamic new video show and webcast hosted by five respected names in technology research and journalism: Dave Altavilla, Marco Chiappetta, Jim McGregor, Francis Sideco, and Mark Vena. Together, they form The Technologists—a powerhouse team with over 100 years of combined experience in decoding the complex, fast-moving world of technology innovation.
Designed for decision-makers, developers, and tech-savvy consumers alike, The TechStack delivers episodes that dive deep into the trends shaping AI, semiconductors, data centers, mobile compute, the IoT, and beyond. With a clear focus on substance over spin, each episode delivers in-depth discussion, practical insights, and real-time context from seasoned technology analysts who have seen it all.
“The goal of The TechStack is simple: deliver thoughtful, honest analysis and conversations about the technologies transforming business and everyday life,” said Dave Altavilla, a co-founder and one of the show’s hosts. “We aren’t just observing the market from afar. We’re speaking to the engineers, product managers, and CEOs—drawing upon decades of experience with the people behind big tech that are developing tomorrow’s innovations.”
Why Now? Why These Analysts?
In a media landscape increasingly saturated by quick takes, The TechStack fills a critical gap. Backed by top analyst firms HotTech Vision & Analysis, TIRIAS Research, and SmartTech Research, The Technologists tap into a robust distribution network spanning LinkedIn, YouTube, Spotify, Apple iTunes, and more, with over 125,000 followers and 20 million combined views across platforms.
What sets The TechStack apart is the credibility and real-world experience of its hosts:
Dave Altavilla is Co-Founder and Principal Analyst at HotTech Vision And Analysis and the longtime Editor-in-Chief of HotHardware.com, one of the web’s leading independent sources for computing and hardware reviews. A senior contributor to Forbes for over a decade, Altavilla is a frequent guest on the Schwab Network and Fox Business, known for his sharp analysis and technical depth.
Marco Chiappetta is Co-Founder of HotTech Vision And Analysis, Managing Editor at HotHardware.com, and longtime contributor to Forbes. With roots dating back to the early days of 8-bit personal computing, Chiappetta is a trusted voice on semiconductors, GPUs, and system architectures that brings a deep technical and accessible lens to emerging innovation.
Jim McGregor is the founder of TIRIAS Research and serves as one of its Principal Analysts. A strategic thinker and technology veteran, McGregor advises global brands on computing, communications, and the supply chains underpinning them. His analysis often shapes investor, OEM, and policy decisions.
Francis Sideco, also a Principal Analyst at TIRIAS Research, brings decades of experience in semiconductor, IoT, and wireless innovation. Known for his clarity and market foresight, Sideco’s background in engineering and executive consulting gives him a unique edge in translating tech into business outcomes.
Mark Vena is CEO and Principal Analyst at SmartTech Research, with a 25-year legacy as a senior executive and analyst covering the smart home, digital health, cybersecurity, and AI sectors. A familiar face on CNBC, NBC News, and ABC News, Vena brings a crisp, engaging style to even the most complex tech topics.
“The collective credibility and complementary skill sets of this team make The TechStack different from any other tech podcast out there,” said McGregor. “We’re not just offering opinions—we’re bringing analysis backed by real data, research, and decades of experience in the trenches.”
Format, Reach, And Opportunities for Collaboration
The TechStack will release both “Short Stack” episodes (15–30 minutes) and “Full Stack” episodes (up to 60 minutes) on a weekly or biweekly basis. Each show is recorded via modern remote streaming platforms and supported by short-form social reels, helping collaborators and sponsors extend reach and amplify brand impact.
In addition to hosting top tech company executives and product leaders, The TechStack offers a tiered sponsorship model with opportunities for brand amplification, host-read mentions, and embedded video assets. Sponsors also benefit from social media amplification across a vast social network reach, including Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, LinkedIn and other platforms.
“The TechStack offers more than just visibility—it also offers quality and credibility,” said Marco Chiappetta.
Topics You Can Expect
Expect The TechStack to unpack real stories behind generative AI, chip design, next-gen wireless, edge computing, and emerging consumer and data center technologies. The team also plans to spotlight breaking news, under-the-radar innovations and explore the economic and policy implications of emerging technologies.
Whether it’s the latest processor launch, a regulatory showdown in Washington, or the state-of-the-art in AI data centers, The TechStack will bring clear, well-rounded perspectives and lively debate, with plenty of personality but minimal fluff.
Join the Conversation
New episodes of The TechStack are available now on Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple iTunes, and YouTube, with more to come. Visit http://thetechnologists.net for more information on how to collaborate or be featured on the show.
Media Contact:
contact@thetechnologists.net
A new force in technology commentary and analysis has arrived. Today marks the official launch of The TechStack, a dynamic new video show and webcast hosted by five respected names in technology research and journalism: Dave Altavilla, Marco Chiappetta, Jim McGregor, Francis Sideco, and Mark Vena. Together, they form The Technologists—a powerhouse team with over 100 years of combined experience in decoding the complex, fast-moving world of technology innovation.
Designed for decision-makers, developers, and tech-savvy consumers alike, The TechStack delivers episodes that dive deep into the trends shaping AI, semiconductors, data centers, mobile compute, the IoT, and beyond. With a clear focus on substance over spin, each episode delivers in-depth discussion, practical insights, and real-time context from seasoned technology analysts who have seen it all.
“The goal of The TechStack is simple: deliver thoughtful, honest analysis and conversations about the technologies transforming business and everyday life,” said Dave Altavilla, a co-founder and one of the show’s hosts. “We aren’t just observing the market from afar. We’re speaking to the engineers, product managers, and CEOs—drawing upon decades of experience with the people behind big tech that are developing tomorrow’s innovations.”
Why Now? Why These Analysts?
In a media landscape increasingly saturated by quick takes, The TechStack fills a critical gap. Backed by top analyst firms HotTech Vision & Analysis, TIRIAS Research, and SmartTech Research, The Technologists tap into a robust distribution network spanning LinkedIn, YouTube, Spotify, Apple iTunes, and more, with over 125,000 followers and 20 million combined views across platforms.
What sets The TechStack apart is the credibility and real-world experience of its hosts:
Dave Altavilla is Co-Founder and Principal Analyst at HotTech Vision And Analysis and the longtime Editor-in-Chief of HotHardware.com, one of the web’s leading independent sources for computing and hardware reviews. A senior contributor to Forbes for over a decade, Altavilla is a frequent guest on the Schwab Network and Fox Business, known for his sharp analysis and technical depth.
Marco Chiappetta is Co-Founder of HotTech Vision And Analysis, Managing Editor at HotHardware.com, and longtime contributor to Forbes. With roots dating back to the early days of 8-bit personal computing, Chiappetta is a trusted voice on semiconductors, GPUs, and system architectures that brings a deep technical and accessible lens to emerging innovation.
Jim McGregor is the founder of TIRIAS Research and serves as one of its Principal Analysts. A strategic thinker and technology veteran, McGregor advises global brands on computing, communications, and the supply chains underpinning them. His analysis often shapes investor, OEM, and policy decisions.
Francis Sideco, also a Principal Analyst at TIRIAS Research, brings decades of experience in semiconductor, IoT, and wireless innovation. Known for his clarity and market foresight, Sideco’s background in engineering and executive consulting gives him a unique edge in translating tech into business outcomes.
Mark Vena is CEO and Principal Analyst at SmartTech Research, with a 25-year legacy as a senior executive and analyst covering the smart home, digital health, cybersecurity, and AI sectors. A familiar face on CNBC, NBC News, and ABC News, Vena brings a crisp, engaging style to even the most complex tech topics.
“The collective credibility and complementary skill sets of this team make The TechStack different from any other tech podcast out there,” said McGregor. “We’re not just offering opinions—we’re bringing analysis backed by real data, research, and decades of experience in the trenches.”
Format, Reach, And Opportunities for Collaboration
The TechStack will release both “Short Stack” episodes (15–30 minutes) and “Full Stack” episodes (up to 60 minutes) on a weekly or biweekly basis. Each show is recorded via modern remote streaming platforms and supported by short-form social reels, helping collaborators and sponsors extend reach and amplify brand impact.
In addition to hosting top tech company executives and product leaders, The TechStack offers a tiered sponsorship model with opportunities for brand amplification, host-read mentions, and embedded video assets. Sponsors also benefit from social media amplification across a vast social network reach, including Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, LinkedIn and other platforms.
“The TechStack offers more than just visibility—it also offers quality and credibility,” said Marco Chiappetta.
Topics You Can Expect
Expect The TechStack to unpack real stories behind generative AI, chip design, next-gen wireless, edge computing, and emerging consumer and data center technologies. The team also plans to spotlight breaking news, under-the-radar innovations and explore the economic and policy implications of emerging technologies.
Whether it’s the latest processor launch, a regulatory showdown in Washington, or the state-of-the-art in AI data centers, The TechStack will bring clear, well-rounded perspectives and lively debate, with plenty of personality but minimal fluff.
Join the Conversation
New episodes of The TechStack are available now on Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple iTunes, and YouTube, with more to come. Visit http://thetechnologists.net for more information on how to collaborate or be featured on the show.
Media Contact:
contact@thetechnologists.net
Contact
The TechnologistsContact
Mark Vena/David Altavilla
786-251-8350
www.thetechnologists.net
Mark Vena/David Altavilla
786-251-8350
www.thetechnologists.net
Categories