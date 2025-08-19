Soft Power Voices Podcast Debuts September 2025 with First Guest Devi Maisha — Exploring Sensuality, Energy, and Healing for Black Women
Newark, NJ, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This September, conversations that have been too often whispered in the background are taking center stage. The Soft Power Voices podcast, created and hosted by Native Elianor, will premiere its first episode in September 2025 with special guest Devi Maisha, a Sensual Energy Alchemist and Pleasure Coach.
Soft Power Voices is a cultural and healing space for people of color, breaking barriers around topics like intimacy, identity, relationships, and self-discovery. Through honest and unfiltered dialogue, the podcast amplifies voices that reflect the richness, complexity, and resilience of communities of color — creating a space where we can reclaim power in all its forms.
“I wanted to build a space where our communities can hear real conversations about healing, pleasure, and identity — without shame, without fear, and without having to filter who we are,” says Native Elianor. “We’re talking about the parts of life that shape our self-worth, our joy, and our liberation.”
Episode 1: Devi Maisha — The Energy, Power, and Pleasure of Black Women
In the premiere episode, Native sits down with Devi Maisha to explore:
- How to tap into your sensual power without shame
- The connection between pleasure, energy, and creativity
- Why reclaiming intimacy is a radical act for Black Women
- The truth about living fully in your desires
Podcast Details:
Title: Soft Power Voices
Created & Hosted by: Native Elianor
Executive Producer: Natasha Gaspard of Mane Moves Media
Assistant and Content Contribution: Kensya Belis
Premiere Date: September 8, 2025
Watch: YouTube SoftPowerVoices
Listen: Available on all major podcast platforms (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, etc.)
About Soft Power Voices
Soft Power Voices is a podcast for anyone who understands that the most transformative power is often the quietest — rooted in self-awareness, cultural pride, and intentional living. Each week, the show welcomes thought leaders, healers, artists, and innovators from across communities of color to talk about reclaiming our narratives, embracing pleasure as a birthright, and building lives we don’t need to escape from.
About Native Elianor
Native Elianor is a Public Health Professional, Certified Human Rights Consultant, Certified Family Trauma Professional, Sexual Health Educator, and storyteller committed to creating spaces for education, healing, and cultural connection. With years of experience in trauma-informed care, sexual health education, community advocacy, and human rights work, Native blends professional expertise with lived experience to guide transformative conversations. Through Soft Power Voices, she’s on a mission to help people of color reclaim their voices, heal generational wounds, and embrace joy as resistance.
Media Contact:
Native Elianor, Creator & Host, Soft Power Voices Podcast
Email: info@softpowervoices.com
YouTube: Soft Power Voices
Instagram: _softpowervoices
