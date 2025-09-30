Aquaterra Biotech Launches Integrated DNA-to-GMP CDMO Platform in Québec
Montreal, Canada, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aquaterra Biotech Launches Integrated Microbial CDMO Platform from DNA Design to GMP Release
Aquaterra Biotech announced an integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) platform that advances microbial and recombinant programs from DNA design to GMP release and logistics. Headquartered in Québec, the science-driven CDMO unifies development and manufacturing to reduce hand-offs, compress timelines, and strengthen regulatory readiness.
Aquaterra’s scope spans upstream and downstream processing, analytical development, formulation and fill/finish, and regulatory support. Precision microbial fermentation includes batch, fed-batch, and continuous modes from benchtop through 1–2,000 L pilot stainless bioreactors, with routes to commercial scale via partner facilities. Focus areas include recombinant biologics and enzymes, therapeutic bacteriophages and microbiome products, and next-generation food proteins.
“Aquaterra was designed to make complex bioprocesses dependable at scale,” said Jay Berube, Managing Director of Aquaterra Biotech. “By pairing rigorous quality systems with digital twins and process analytical technology, sponsors gain line-of-sight from first clone to GMP lot—without the data gaps that slow programs.”
Downstream operations cover clarification and centrifugation, TFF concentration/diafiltration, and multi-step chromatography, plus spray-drying and lyophilization zones. Analytical capabilities include UHPLC, LC-MS/MS, qPCR, glycan mapping, endotoxin testing, and 24/7 LIMS traceability with real-time deviation dashboards. Formulation and fill/finish options range from aseptic vials and frozen bulk to spray-dried powders and high-moisture texturates, supported by validated cold chain.
Regulatory and tech-transfer services include IND/IMPD and GRAS/Novel Food dossier authorship, EU BPR filings, gap assessments, scale-down mimics, and digital-twin modeling to de-risk scale-up. Concurrent upstream/downstream workstreams and COGS modeling surface material, utility, and packaging drivers early.
As demand for microbial GMP capacity rises across biopharma, diagnostics, food, and industrial biotechnology, programs increasingly depend on engineered viability, genetic stability, and reproducibility at every unit operation. Aquaterra’s single-contract, single-data-thread model is built to deliver that consistency from gene to market.
About Aquaterra Biotech
Aquaterra Biotech is an independent CDMO specializing in precision microbial fermentation, recombinant biologics and enzymes, bacteriophage and microbiome therapeutics, and next-generation food proteins. The company operates a digital QMS with 24/7 LIMS traceability and an open-architecture digital twin for live process visibility.
