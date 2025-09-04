ORL Introduces Natural Oral Care Kit Designed to Ease Dry Mouth and Oral Discomfort in GLP-1 and Cancer Treatment Patients

ORL, a leader in fluoride-free, non-toxic oral care, is proud to announce a line of natural products uniquely designed to protect and restore oral health—especially for those facing health challenges, such as chemotherapy, radiation, or the side effects of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic. As the popularity of GLP-1 medications continues to rise, many users are reporting unexpected oral health issues—often referred to as "Ozempic mouth." ORL helps rebalance the mouth's natural environment.