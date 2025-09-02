Maitri Services Launches MARÈ Insights - Revolutionizing Healthcare Sales with AI-Powered ROI in Under 60 Minutes
Maitri Services officially launches MARÈ Insights, a new platform designed to help healthcare vendors turn complex data into ROI-driven sales stories in under 60 minutes. Built by co-founders Jeff Rick, Julie Ditta, and Robert Woollam, the AI-powered platform accelerates sales cycles, streamlines tech stacks, and delivers instant, tailored value insights. With its debut, MARÈ Insights promises to eliminate delays in the healthcare sales process because “Data doesn’t wait. Neither should you.”
Boston, MA, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maitri Services, the innovative team behind cutting-edge solutions for healthcare services enablement, proudly announces the launch of its new product and company: MARÈ Insights, a transformative platform that empowers vendors in healthcare markets to turn complex healthcare data into ROI-driven sales stories in less than 60 minutes.
In healthcare, even sales relies on data to craft a compelling story for prospects but traditional analytics tools can’t keep pace with the speed of sales, leading to delays and lost momentum. MARÈ Insights changes the game with a powerful message: “Data doesn’t wait. Neither should you.”
Built for healthcare solution vendors, MARÈ Insights leverages modern artificial intelligence (AI) to eliminate the friction between data analysis and decision-making. The platform provides instant, tailored insights that demonstrate value, improve sales rep readiness, and streamline outreach—boosting deal velocity and enabling teams to go to market smarter.
Key capabilities include:
-Instant ROI Demonstration based on prospect-specific data
-Prospect Qualification in Minutes
-Integration with Existing ROI Calculations
-Unified, Streamlined Tech Stack
-Real-Time Market Intelligence
“Sales teams shouldn’t spend weeks assembling value stories when technology can do it in minutes,” said Jeff Rick, Co-Founder of Maitri and MARÈ Insights. “We built MARÈ to give teams the data clarity they need to close faster and with confidence.”
Meet the Founders of MARÈ Insights
Jeff Rick, Co-Founder and longtime serial entrepreneur, brings decades of experience in storytelling and platform-driven innovation. His focus is ensuring users can transform data into clear narratives that drive action.
Julie Ditta, Co-Founder and seasoned go-to-market leader, has built and scaled customer-facing teams across tech and healthcare. She brings the user-centric discipline that ensures MARÈ remains intuitive and powerful.
Robert Woollam, Co-Founder and technologist, leads product development with a passion for scalable architecture and intelligent systems. His expertise ensures MARÈ’s engine delivers insights in real time, no delays, no compromises.
Visit www.mareinsights.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more, request a demo, or join our early access program.
About Maitri
Founded by Jeff Rick, Julie Ditta, and Robert Woollam, Maitri Services is known for developing platforms that bring clarity to complex markets. With MARÈ Insights, the team continues its mission to empower Healthcare markets (Payers, Networks, Point Solution Companies, and Healthcare Tech) through actionable intelligence and elegant technology.
Press Contact:
sales@mareinsights.com
www.mareinsights.com
