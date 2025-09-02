Maitri Services Launches MARÈ Insights - Revolutionizing Healthcare Sales with AI-Powered ROI in Under 60 Minutes

Maitri Services officially launches MARÈ Insights, a new platform designed to help healthcare vendors turn complex data into ROI-driven sales stories in under 60 minutes. Built by co-founders Jeff Rick, Julie Ditta, and Robert Woollam, the AI-powered platform accelerates sales cycles, streamlines tech stacks, and delivers instant, tailored value insights. With its debut, MARÈ Insights promises to eliminate delays in the healthcare sales process because “Data doesn’t wait. Neither should you.”