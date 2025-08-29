Lowry Solutions Renews SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Reinforcing Continued Commitment to Security and Trust
Brighton, MI, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lowry Solutions, a global leader in enterprise mobility and IoT solutions, proudly announces the successful renewal of its SOC 2® Type 1 certification, continuing a standard of excellence it has maintained since 2018. This milestone reaffirms Lowry’s continued commitment to security, trust, and corporate security best practices.
The SOC 2 Type 1 audit, conducted under AICPA guidelines and dated June 30, 2025, evaluated the design and implementation of Lowry’s internal controls against the Trust Services Criteria for Security. The report confirmed that Lowry’s systems are suitably designed to meet its service commitments and system requirements, providing assurance to clients and partners alike.
“This renewal reflects our long-standing dedication to protecting client data and strengthening our internal controls,” said Nick Spaniola, Director of IT at Lowry Solutions. “It also demonstrates our continued investment in corporate security and compliance.”
In addition to the SOC 2 renewal, Lowry Solutions is currently 80% through its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) process, aligning with the U.S. Department of Defense’s requirements for contractors and suppliers.
For more information or to request a copy of the SOC 2 Type 1 report, please contact info@lowrysolutions.com or visit http://www.lowrysolutions.com.
Contact
Scott Lowry
810-534-1683
www.lowrysolutions.com
