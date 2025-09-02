MCOK Releases RHTP Co-Pilot AI Tool to Develop & Submit Proposals for $500M Funding of Oklahoma Rural Health

MCOK launched the Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot, a custom GPT-5 powered tool enabling clinicians, policymakers, and communities to develop and submit proposals for $500M in federal RHTP funding. The platform supports ideas in workforce, telehealth, prevention, behavioral health, and value-based care. Submissions to OSDH are due Sept 5, 2025.