MCOK Releases RHTP Co-Pilot AI Tool to Develop & Submit Proposals for $500M Funding of Oklahoma Rural Health
MCOK launched the Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot, a custom GPT-5 powered tool enabling clinicians, policymakers, and communities to develop and submit proposals for $500M in federal RHTP funding. The platform supports ideas in workforce, telehealth, prevention, behavioral health, and value-based care. Submissions to OSDH are due Sept 5, 2025.
Oklahoma City, OK, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) today announced the launch of a statewide proposal development and submission tool designed to capture ideas from both healthcare professionals, legislators, policymakers, and community members on how Oklahoma should use newly designated federal rural health funds.
The Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) — created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) — will distribute $50 billion nationally, with Oklahoma eligible to receive at least $500 million annually for the next five years.
“If our current system landed us at 49th in the nation, doing the same thing with new money won’t improve our ranking—we must think differently and act boldly,” said Co-Pilot tool developer and MCOK Co-Founder Dr. Keley John Booth. “We built an AI tool so that all Oklahomans can contribute meaningful ideas to transform rural healthcare—no expertise required,” Booth added.
MCOK’s new tool allows any stakeholder to explore, develop, and submit an RHTP proposal using the latest ChatGPT model GPT‑5 released just four weeks ago. The tool is called the MCOK Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot, a CustomGPT built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT framework to facilitate allocation of Oklahoma’s share of the $50 billion in RHTP funding based on the needs of rural communities.
RHTP funding can be used for evidence-based prevention and chronic disease programs, workforce recruitment and retention, technology and telehealth adoption, right-sizing rural care delivery, payments for care services, IT and cybersecurity improvements, behavioral health and substance use treatment, and innovative value-based care models, all aimed at sustaining access to high-quality rural health care.
The deadline for submission of proposals for the Oklahoma State Department of Health is this Friday, September 5, 2025.
Join the conversation and make your voice heard. Explore ideas, develop proposals, and submit your concepts for Oklahoma rural healthcare transformation by using the MCOK Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot at this link: MCOK Co-Pilot
About MCOK: The Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) is spearheading a bold, metrics-driven campaign—the “RISE 25 in 25 Initiative”—to elevate Oklahoma’s healthcare ranking from 49th to 25th by 2050. Anchored in urgency, the consortium, co-founded by physician‑leaders and health industry visionaries, is already deploying tangible interventions such the RHTP Co-Pilot customGPT. By uniting healthcare providers, payers, educators, policymakers, businesses, and tribal nations, MCOK rejects complacency in favor of transformational collaboration—with a near‑term target of advancing to 40th within five years and the long‑game goal of top‑25 performance.
The Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) — created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) — will distribute $50 billion nationally, with Oklahoma eligible to receive at least $500 million annually for the next five years.
“If our current system landed us at 49th in the nation, doing the same thing with new money won’t improve our ranking—we must think differently and act boldly,” said Co-Pilot tool developer and MCOK Co-Founder Dr. Keley John Booth. “We built an AI tool so that all Oklahomans can contribute meaningful ideas to transform rural healthcare—no expertise required,” Booth added.
MCOK’s new tool allows any stakeholder to explore, develop, and submit an RHTP proposal using the latest ChatGPT model GPT‑5 released just four weeks ago. The tool is called the MCOK Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot, a CustomGPT built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT framework to facilitate allocation of Oklahoma’s share of the $50 billion in RHTP funding based on the needs of rural communities.
RHTP funding can be used for evidence-based prevention and chronic disease programs, workforce recruitment and retention, technology and telehealth adoption, right-sizing rural care delivery, payments for care services, IT and cybersecurity improvements, behavioral health and substance use treatment, and innovative value-based care models, all aimed at sustaining access to high-quality rural health care.
The deadline for submission of proposals for the Oklahoma State Department of Health is this Friday, September 5, 2025.
Join the conversation and make your voice heard. Explore ideas, develop proposals, and submit your concepts for Oklahoma rural healthcare transformation by using the MCOK Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot at this link: MCOK Co-Pilot
About MCOK: The Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) is spearheading a bold, metrics-driven campaign—the “RISE 25 in 25 Initiative”—to elevate Oklahoma’s healthcare ranking from 49th to 25th by 2050. Anchored in urgency, the consortium, co-founded by physician‑leaders and health industry visionaries, is already deploying tangible interventions such the RHTP Co-Pilot customGPT. By uniting healthcare providers, payers, educators, policymakers, businesses, and tribal nations, MCOK rejects complacency in favor of transformational collaboration—with a near‑term target of advancing to 40th within five years and the long‑game goal of top‑25 performance.
Contact
Musculoskeletal Consortium of OklahomaContact
Gabbey Raglin
405-896-6270
http://mcok.org/mcok
Gabbey Raglin
405-896-6270
http://mcok.org/mcok
Categories