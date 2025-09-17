Hospitality Veteran Brent O’Connor Joins PDS to Lead High-Impact Event Solutions Across Western Canada

Pacific Destination Services (PDS) has appointed Brent O’Connor as Sales Director, Corporate Hospitality & Events. With over 30 years of hospitality sales and marketing experience at brands like Sheraton, Westin, and Shangri-La, Brent will lead corporate sales strategies and deliver innovative event solutions across Western Canada. Recognized for driving revenue growth and building high-performing teams, his appointment comes as Vancouver prepares for major global events.