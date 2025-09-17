Hospitality Veteran Brent O’Connor Joins PDS to Lead High-Impact Event Solutions Across Western Canada
Vancouver, Canada, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pacific Destination Services (PDS), a leading Destination Management Company specializing in high-impact corporate events, hospitality experiences, and large-scale program logistics across Western Canada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent O’Connor as Sales Director, Corporate Hospitality & Events.
Brent O’Connor, a veteran of the hospitality industry with more than 30 years of award-winning experience in sales and marketing, has been named Sales Director, Corporate Hospitality & Events. In this new role, Brent will be responsible for leading corporate sales strategies and delivering innovative hospitality and event solutions across Vancouver and Western Canada.
Brent’s appointment comes at a time when Vancouver is preparing to welcome visitors from around the world for major international sporting and professional technology events such as SIGGRAPH and WebSummit. Drawing on his extensive background, he will support organizations, sponsors, and stakeholders in creating hospitality and event programs that maximize the region’s unique opportunities on the global stage.
Recognized as a transformative leader, Brent’s career includes senior roles with some of the most respected brands in the hospitality sector, including Sheraton, Westin, Best Western, Shangri-La, and the Glowbal Restaurant Group. His leadership has consistently driven measurable growth, with achievements such as generating annual revenues exceeding $65 million while building high-performing sales teams.
Known for his strategic planning, business development expertise, and collaborative leadership style, Brent has built a reputation for delivering results while fostering long-term partnerships. His ability to blend data-driven decision-making with a passion for guest experience makes him an asset to clients and colleagues alike.
“Brent brings a powerful combination of strategic insight and hands-on leadership,” said Joanne Burns Millar, Owner of Pacific Destination Services. “His expertise in scaling hospitality programs, securing new business, and delivering memorable experiences positions him to make a lasting impact as Vancouver steps into the international spotlight.”
Brent’s track record also includes success in destination branding, international sales, and corporate group programming. His ability to navigate complex logistics and strengthen vendor networks ensures he is well-prepared to guide hospitality initiatives during one of the most dynamic periods in Western Canada’s event landscape.
About Pacific Destination Services
Pacific Destination Services (PDS) is a Vancouver-based Destination Management Company delivering custom event production, corporate hospitality, and experiential programs across Western Canada. With deep local expertise and a reputation for flawless execution, PDS specializes in creating impactful, culturally rich experiences for corporate groups, incentive programs, and global events such as the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup Games in Vancouver.
