Logics MD Launches Next-Generation Medical Marketing Solutions to Help Surgeons and Practices Win Online
Logics MD, a premier healthcare marketing agency, announced the launch of its expanded digital growth platform designed to help surgeons, specialty practices, and hospitals thrive in today’s competitive healthcare market. With patients increasingly turning to Google, YouTube, and social media to choose providers, LogicsMD delivers a results-driven approach that boosts visibility, reputation, and patient acquisition.
Tampa, FL, September 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Logics MD, a leading medical marketing and digital growth agency, today announced the official launch of its expanded suite of services designed to help surgeons, hospitals, and medical practices dominate online search, attract high-value patients, and streamline practice growth in today’s competitive healthcare landscape.
With an ever-increasing number of patients turning to Google, YouTube, and social media for healthcare decisions, LogicsMD empowers providers with a data-driven, ROI-focused approach to marketing. The company’s services include:
Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Proven strategies to get surgeons ranking on page one of Google for high-value procedures.
Reputation Management: Expert handling of Google reviews and business profiles to build trust and credibility.
Video & Content Marketing: Custom YouTube channels, patient testimonial videos, and blog content to engage prospective patients.
Social Media Growth: Targeted campaigns that drive awareness and establish thought leadership in competitive specialties such as urology, bariatrics, orthopedics, and spine surgery.
Website Design & Conversion Optimization: Mobile-friendly websites engineered to turn clicks into consultations.
Medical Billing & Revenue Optimization – Streamlined billing support to maximize reimbursements, reduce claim denials, and improve cash flow for practices.
Software Development & Cloud Solutions – Leveraging AI, low-code platforms, and cloud technologies like Docker and Kubernetes to deliver faster, more secure, and scalable tools for healthcare practices.
“We are not just another marketing agency—we’re a partner in growth,” said Joe Rotbart, Founder & CEO of Logics MD. “Our focus is on measurable results. When our clients grow, we grow. We’ve already helped multiple surgeons dominate their markets, increasing call volume, new patient consultations, and surgical bookings.”
Unlike traditional agencies, Logics MD offers specialized expertise in healthcare marketing, understanding the unique challenges physicians face—from HIPAA compliance to hospital credentialing and practice expansion.
Recent successes include:
Growing bariatric surgery practices in Atlanta to statewide visibility.
Establishing prostate cancer surgeons in Miami as global leaders in robotic surgery.
Helping spine surgeons expand referral networks and patient acquisition through Google Maps optimization and review management.
About Logics MD
Logics MD is a US based healthcare marketing agency specializing in helping surgeons, hospitals, and specialty medical practices around the United States thrive online. Through innovative SEO, content creation, and digital reputation management, Logics MD delivers maximum ROI by connecting providers with the patients who need them most.
Press Contact:
LogicsMD Media Relations
Email: contact@logicsmd.com
Web: https://www.logicsmd.com
Phone: 844-579-3263
