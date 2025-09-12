innoviHealth® Expands Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Product Line with Launch of innoviScribe
New, AI-driven Scribe Service Offers Providers Cutting Edge Features for Improving Point-of-Care Charting, Accuracy, and Efficiency
Spanish Fork, UT, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- innoviHealth today announced a major new addition to its revenue cycle management product suite – innoviScribe, an AI-powered medical scribing platform that delivers template-faithful clinical notes in under 60 seconds. This highly customizable platform transforms documentation with AI template-based note creation, multilingual support in over 60 languages - such as seamless Spanish-to-English patient interactions and tailored EMR documentation to preferred EMRs - plus concurrent chart creation, enabling Providers to pause and resume visits across multiple patients, significantly reducing charting time during and after the workday.
LaMont Leavitt, CEO of innoviHealth, commented, "At innoviHealth, our mission is to leverage AI and other proven technology that streamlines healthcare delivery. With the launch of innoviScribe.com, we’re setting a new standard for clinical efficiency. Built on innoviHealth’s deep RCM experience from lead products FindACode.com and HCCCoder.com, innoviScribe’s coding-aware intelligence ensures precision, data integrity and compliance, backed by unparalleled live, US-based support.”
With extensive EMR integration options for those seeking improved charting and documentation clarity, innoviScribe offers Providers an efficient, accurate, and user-friendly experience, outperforming current scribe solutions. innoviScribe is easy-to-use, intelligent, and highly secure with end-to-end encrypted data, and full HIPAA compliance so that your data is always protected. In short, innoviScribe is built to fit Provider workflow, not change it.
innoviScribe is currently available for two-week on-site trials and monthly or annual purchase. Visit innoviScribe.com for complete details.
About innoviHealth
innoviHealth is the privately held, Utah-based, parent company of HCC Coder, Find-A-Code, innoviScribe, MedAbbrev, and QPro. innoviHealth has decades of experience in delivering state-of-the-art coding, revenue cycle, and Provider resources globally, and decades more experience providing information technology expertise. Every day, this unique blend of AI-driven, data engineering skills are combined with on-going customer feedback to improve and simplify critical revenue cycle processes for our valued clients.
About innoviScribe
innoviScribe is innoviHealth’s AI-powered medical scribing platform that delivers template-faithful clinical notes in under 60 seconds. Features include 60-language support, integrated ICD-10/CPT/HCPCS coding, and direct Epic EMR integration, among many others. Designed for mid-market ambulatory groups seeking customized, enterprise-grade functionality without enterprise pricing, innoviScribe helps reduce claim denials by 8% while eliminating documentation burden for healthcare Providers across the US.
Michael Hanahan
404-561-5423
innovihealth.com
