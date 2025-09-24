Charting New Courses - New Documentary Showcases Women in Sailing, Brings Hollywood to Seabrook, TX
Charting New Courses follows Bad Girl, an all-female Texas sailing crew, as they defend their title in the grueling 150-mile Harvest Moon Regatta. Interwoven with voices of trailblazers like Olympian Francesca Clapcich and Tracy, the film explores resilience, teamwork, and representation in a male-dominated sport, celebrating women pushing boundaries and inspiring the next generation to chart their own course.
Houston, TX, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lost Light Films and Sweet Motif Productions announce the upcoming release of Charting New Courses, a feature-length documentary that shines a spotlight on women sailors redefining the sport. Currently in production, the film follows Bad Girl, an all-female sailing team from Texas, as they prepare to defend their championship in the 150-mile offshore Harvest Moon Regatta.
More than a single race story, Charting New Courses weaves together the experiences of today’s local competitors with those of legendary trailblazers, including Olympian Francesca Clapcich and world-renowned sailor Tracy Edwards, exploring how women have persevered in a traditionally male-dominated sport.
“This is not just a sailing story—it’s about resilience, teamwork, and representation,” says director Faye Brenner. “We want audiences to feel the power of women pushing boundaries both on the water and in life.”
With a production budget of approximately $100,000 and fiscal sponsorship through the Alliance of Women Directors (501c3), the project is designed to be festival-ready and positioned for streaming, broadcast, and educational markets. The film will also be accompanied by a public engagement campaign aimed at inspiring more women and girls to take up sailing and outdoor adventure sports.
Charting New Courses’s director, Faye Brenner, has a storied Hollywood career spanning over forty years, with credits on Stand By Me and Ghost, and directing credit on ABC’s The Rookie. Brenner has personal ties to the subject matter; after learning to sail in her twenties she’s enjoyed many sailing adventures of her own and inspired her daughter to sail. Brenner’s own daughter, Natasha Peake is a member of Bad Girl, which is skippered by Nicole Laster. The film is currently seeking distribution partners as production filming ramps up with coverage at the Harvest Moon Regatta in Seabrook, TX from October 9-11.
Press Contact:
Jacquelyn Krichevksy
Producer, Lost Light Films
inquiries@chartingnewcourses
734-634-5119
www.chartingnewcourses.com
More than a single race story, Charting New Courses weaves together the experiences of today’s local competitors with those of legendary trailblazers, including Olympian Francesca Clapcich and world-renowned sailor Tracy Edwards, exploring how women have persevered in a traditionally male-dominated sport.
“This is not just a sailing story—it’s about resilience, teamwork, and representation,” says director Faye Brenner. “We want audiences to feel the power of women pushing boundaries both on the water and in life.”
With a production budget of approximately $100,000 and fiscal sponsorship through the Alliance of Women Directors (501c3), the project is designed to be festival-ready and positioned for streaming, broadcast, and educational markets. The film will also be accompanied by a public engagement campaign aimed at inspiring more women and girls to take up sailing and outdoor adventure sports.
Charting New Courses’s director, Faye Brenner, has a storied Hollywood career spanning over forty years, with credits on Stand By Me and Ghost, and directing credit on ABC’s The Rookie. Brenner has personal ties to the subject matter; after learning to sail in her twenties she’s enjoyed many sailing adventures of her own and inspired her daughter to sail. Brenner’s own daughter, Natasha Peake is a member of Bad Girl, which is skippered by Nicole Laster. The film is currently seeking distribution partners as production filming ramps up with coverage at the Harvest Moon Regatta in Seabrook, TX from October 9-11.
Press Contact:
Jacquelyn Krichevksy
Producer, Lost Light Films
inquiries@chartingnewcourses
734-634-5119
www.chartingnewcourses.com
Contact
Lost Light FilmsContact
Jacquelyn Ryan-Krichevsky
734-634-5119
www.chartingnewcourses.com
Jacquelyn Ryan-Krichevsky
734-634-5119
www.chartingnewcourses.com
Categories