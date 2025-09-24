Charting New Courses - New Documentary Showcases Women in Sailing, Brings Hollywood to Seabrook, TX

Charting New Courses follows Bad Girl, an all-female Texas sailing crew, as they defend their title in the grueling 150-mile Harvest Moon Regatta. Interwoven with voices of trailblazers like Olympian Francesca Clapcich and Tracy, the film explores resilience, teamwork, and representation in a male-dominated sport, celebrating women pushing boundaries and inspiring the next generation to chart their own course.