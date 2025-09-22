DISCOVERING AI Unveils the First-Ever FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ to Equip Parents with Clarity, Confidence, and Connection in the Age of AI
DISCOVERING AI launches the first-ever FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ on Sept. 24, giving parents a free national resource to guide kids’ AI use with clarity, confidence, and connection. Modeled after National Night Out, this virtual event unites families, educators, and communities to create shared AI plans. The vision: every family in America with a K–16 child equipped to use AI intentionally, ethically, and creatively.
Los Gatos, CA, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As national outlets like NPR and The New York Times highlight the urgent need for parents to talk with their children about Artificial Intelligence, DIS has already prepared the next step: practical tools that move families from awareness to action.
On September 24, 2025, the nonprofit will unveil the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™, a free national resource that helps parents guide their children’s AI use at home and in school with clarity, confidence, and connection.
The FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ will debut during the inaugural DISCOVERING AI National Back-to-School Game Plan Discussion. Modeled after the spirit of National Night Out, this annual event brings parents, educators, and communities together to prepare children to thrive in the Age of AI while schools and policymakers work to catch up.
The FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ includes:
- A guided framework for families to review their school’s AI policy and identify where clarity is needed.
- Tools to take inventory of how AI is already used in daily life, from homework apps and search engines to gaming, streaming, and smart devices.
- Sections for parents to model healthy AI use at home and at work, and for children to outline how they may use AI for problem-solving, creativity, and research.
- Options for families to set clear boundaries on what’s allowed, off-limits for now, or explored together.
- Built-in prompts for regular family check-ins (monthly, by semester, or annually) to keep the plan relevant as technology evolves.
“Parents missed the moment with the internet, with mobile, and with social media. We cannot miss this one with AI,” said Amy Love, founder of DISCOVERING AI and author of the #1 best-seller RAISING ENTREPRENEURS: Preparing Kids for Success in the Age of AI. “The FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ gives families a shared framework so no one is left guessing about expectations, and every parent feels empowered to guide their family.”
“Our vision is that every family in America with a K–16 child has a FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™. Our mission is to equip families now, while schools figure out curriculum, guidelines, and applications, to use AI intentionally, ethically, and creatively,” Love added.
“As a school leader, I see firsthand how quickly AI is showing up in classrooms. Families need a plan, not panic. The FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ gives parents the confidence to partner with schools in guiding their children,” said Efren Caliva, Middle School Principal.
“Before this, I felt ill-equipped to talk with my kids about AI. Now we have a simple plan that ties directly to our family values. The conversations are easier, they take just ten to fifteen minutes, and often my kids are the ones who want to keep talking. The framework has given me clarity and peace of mind knowing that our family values, and how they connect to AI, are now part of the conversation,” said Nicole Lyon, Parent of a Middle Schooler and High Schooler.
The September 24 event will feature two live sessions (7–9 pm ET and 7–9 pm PT) to reach families nationwide. The program includes expert insights, live demonstrations of AI tools such as ChatGPT Study & Learn and Google Gemini Guided Learning, hands-on activities like MindSpark™, and breakout groups where parents will create their first FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ together.
Event Details
What: DISCOVERING AI National Back-to-School Game Plan Discussion
When: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, Two sessions (7–9 pm ET / 7–9 pm PT)
Where: Virtual, free, nationwide
Register: bit.ly/DAI-BTS25
About DISCOVERING AI
DISCOVERING AI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to equip families now, while schools figure out curriculum, to use AI intentionally, ethically, and creatively. Through books, resources, and national events, DISCOVERING AI empowers parents to raise confident, future-ready kids in the Age of AI.
Referenced Articles:
NPR: “Why parents need to talk to their teens about AI — and how to start the conversation” September 13, 2025
The New York Times: “Parents, Your Job Has Changed in the A.I. Era” September 11, 2025
Contact
DISCOVERING AIContact
Oliver Ghatikar
408-596-9764
discoveringai.org
