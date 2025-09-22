DISCOVERING AI Unveils the First-Ever FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ to Equip Parents with Clarity, Confidence, and Connection in the Age of AI

DISCOVERING AI launches the first-ever FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ on Sept. 24, giving parents a free national resource to guide kids’ AI use with clarity, confidence, and connection. Modeled after National Night Out, this virtual event unites families, educators, and communities to create shared AI plans. The vision: every family in America with a K–16 child equipped to use AI intentionally, ethically, and creatively.